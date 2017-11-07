Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2017 --Investor Management Services (IMS), the leader in software for commercial real estate firms to manage their investors and assets, released the first real estate investor mobile application. IMS clients can now allow their investors to access their investment performance data, distributions, documents and more from their Apple iPhone, iPad, and Android devices. There is no additional configuration, accounts, or subscriptions for existing IMS clients.



Investors simply download the IMS application from the Apple App Store or Google Play store and login with their existing credentials.



"IMS clients are leading the real estate investment industry by providing investor transparency and first class investor relationship management" said Chris Atkinson, CEO of IMS. "The IMS Investor App enables our clients to provide the best investor experience. Mobile is a key strategy for our clients to optimize investor engagement anytime, from anywhere."



"In continuing our tradition of innovation and investment in R&D, the IMS Investor App enables our clients' investors to access their investment information and documents securely from their mobile devices." said Justin Helmig, COO of IMS. "As investors continue to become more technologically savvy, we are committed to delivering the most complete, full lifecycle, real estate investor management platform on the market."



About Investor Management Services

Serving real estate investment firms, Investor Management Services (IMS) is the leader in the investment management software space providing the only all-in-one platform. We enable our customers to better serve their investors while improving the efficiency of their firm. The IMS Platform includes an Investor Dashboard, Document Management and Sharing, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Waterfall Distribution Processing, and Analytics.



To learn more, visit us on the web at http://www.investormanagementservices.com/.