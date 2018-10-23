Investor Management Services Reports Another Strong Quarter and Continued Company Growth

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2018 --Investor Management Services (IMS), the leading investor experience platform for commercial real estate owners and investment firms and the only complete solution for investor management, today announced strong 2018 third-quarter results, now boasting over 350 customers.



Major milestones for the quarter include:



- Investor Adoption: Over 49,000 investors in 92 countries across 5 continents

- Project Growth: More than 6,000 CRE projects on the IMS Platform

- Reporting Automation: Distributions exceeding $384 Million in Q3

- Equity Investment: Over $33 Billion in platform equity positions



Said CEO Chris Atkinson, "We've had ambitious goals at IMS from the start. This team has consistently outperformed even our stretch goals. Every department is achieving or exceeding their objectives, putting us on track for another record year across the board."



This success can be attributed to several internal initiatives to transform the culture to be more efficient and drive productivity. IMS has restructured several key areas of the company to support faster growth and scale appropriately, measures which have had a clear positive impact on company metrics.



IMS has also made it a priority to focus on talent, making key hires and investing in employee growth and development. As a result of these efforts, in Q3, IMS received awards for 2018 Best Places to Work by the Charlotte Business Journal, 2018 Top Workplace by the Charlotte Observer, and 2018 Best Places to Work by the Triangle Business Journal. Further, IMS announced new headquarters for Q1 2019 to support rapid growth and ongoing aggressive hiring and to attract and retain top talent.



Continued Atkinson, "If you step back to understand the innovation and disruption going on within FinTech today, we're just getting started on delivering the full potential of a world-class investor experience. We are taking the steps to be able to address those opportunities but also to provide a best-in-class workplace. Our employees are our number one asset and truly responsible for creating this opportunity together. We will continue to invest in our company and our team and look forward to another impressive quarter."



About Investor Management Services (IMS)

Serving real estate investment firms, Investor Management Services (IMS) is the leader in the investment management software space providing the only all-in-one platform. We enable our customers to better serve their investors while improving the efficiency of their firm. The IMS Platform includes an Investor Dashboard, Document Management and Sharing, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and Waterfall Distribution Processing. For more information, please visit https://www.imscre.com/.