Investor Management Services Surpasses 500 Customer Milestone in Q2

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2019 --Investor Management Services (IMS), the leading investor experience platform for commercial real estate owners and investment firms, announced today that they have surpassed 500 customers, continuing to lead the CRE technology industry. This milestone was achieved through accelerated new business growth and exceptional retention of existing clients.



Said IMS CEO Chris Atkinson, "We wake up every day thinking about how we can enable our clients to provide a consistent, best-in-class experience to their investors – having that relationship founded on trust and transparency is so critical in today's climate. Hitting this key milestone validates the business value and how we go about partnering with our clients. We anticipate market demand will continue to accelerate through 2020, and as such, we will continue to invest in product, innovation, and people to scale and remain the market leader."



IMS also lead the industry with the following key results in Q2:



- Investor Adoption: 75,000+ investors across 98 countries

- Project Growth: 8,000+ CRE projects on the IMS Platform

- Reporting Automation: $676 Million in Q2 distributions validated using IMS

- Equity on Platform: $45 Billion EUM loaded on IMS



Continued Atkinson, "We've built an industry-leading business through proven technology that solves a clear need in market around creating a winning investor experience and exceeding investor expectations. IMS has consistently shown strong growth, and these key metrics demonstrate our ability to execute. IMS is a product-led growth story, and we will continue to invest in building out this platform."



In Q2, IMS also announced their inaugural IMS InSites: Trust & Transparency conference, which will be held May 4-6, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. "Earning the trust of 500 customers is significant, and we recognize our full potential to share best practices across the CRE industry. As such, we are excited to host IMS InSites, the industry's first investor management conference, and to provide attendees with valuable insights and strategies around leveraging technology to build investor trust and transparency. Our clients want the opportunity to engage with influencers and leaders from across the country, and this event will balance that networking with data-driven insights, best practices, and power user training sessions."



For more information on IMS InSites, visit: http://www.imscre.com/imsinsites



About Investor Management Services (IMS)

Serving real estate investment firms, Investor Management Services (IMS) is the leader in the investment management software space providing the only all-in-one platform. We enable our customers to better serve their investors while improving the efficiency of their firm. The IMS Platform includes an Investor Dashboard, Document Management and Sharing, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and Waterfall Distribution Processing. For more information, please visit https://www.imscre.com/.