Investor News Source Has found a company that is leading the way in pet recovery with a pet tracking technology in their Guardian Series of products. Because of the technology the company has modernized the process of finding your lost pets from flyers on telephone poles and invasive implants to world class GPS tracking platform and ap for your smart phone. Gopher Protocol Inc has developed a "Must have" product that pet lovers around the world can use this new technology to track their best friends and companions if they stray off or are stolen. Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB:GOPH) which trades on the OTC Market under the stock ticker GOPH, is a technology company with man's best friend in mind. But why did a company seek to capitalize on the "pet tracking" market and what is the size of this market?



Looking at the number it's incredibly concerning and obvious that we have a problem. There are about 13,600 community animal shelters in the United States in 2016 according to the Humane Society. The humane society also estimates that in the last four decades the number of animals that end up in shelters has more than doubled. There are approximately 7.6 million companion animals, dogs and cats, that enter animal shelters nationwide every year. EVERY YEAR. Of those, approximately 3.9 million are dogs and 3.4 million are cats.



The numbers get even worse when we look at them from position that shelters don't have the space to receive almost 8 million animals to only 13,000 shelters each year so a large number of Dogs and Cats are put down as a result. Each year, approximately 2.7 million animals are euthanized (1.2 million dogs and 1.4 million cats). Approximately 2.7 million shelter animals are adopted each year (1.4 million dogs and 1.3 million cats) and ONLY +/- 649,000 animals who enter shelters as strays are returned to their owners. Of the 7M pets that are lost each year and end up in shelters less than 10% actually make it home.



If these stats are upsetting then it's easy to see why a group of individuals came together to create a technology that could bring families back together and save our companions lives. I wanted to show you that there is a growing need for pet tracking but to this point the only real solution seems to be the chip. Implanting microchips for tracking your pets is invasive and frankly very difficult to update or modify. According to www.Dogsnaturallymagazine.com, Microchip implants are marketed as a safe and permanent form of identification that lasts the lifetime of the animal. They are also marketed as a way to reunite lost or stolen pets with their owners, to significantly reduce the number of pets in shelters, to identify and punish owners of dangerous dogs; and to prevent bad breeding practices and cruelty to animals. The real fact, According to the site is Scientific studies involving mice and rats show that test animals have developed aggressive and lethal microchip-induced cancerous growths. Scientific reports also show that chipped zoo animals have developed microchip-associated cancerous growths. Medical reports and scientific studies also reveal that dogs and cats have developed aggressive cancerous growths at the site of their microchip implants.



Investor News Source searched for a solution that would actually work and give pet owners peace of mind while having the power to curb the increases of animals that end up in shelters. This is what we found;



Gopher Protocol Inc (OTCQB:GOPH) Before this company searched for profits they wanted to create a device that would allow pet owners the ability to search for their lost pets from anywhere in the world using a GPS app on the user's phone. This company, Gopher Protocol Inc set out to make a real world impact on the lives of these animals as well as the lives of the families who suffer the loss. These efforts started some years ago and as technology within the company advanced creating a GPS tracking device that simply clicks right on your pets collar was developed. For this project, Guardian, a division of Gopher Protocol, assembled a team of eight to fine tune the idea and create a consumer product which has been branded the Guardian Sphere. The team includes a Project Manager, CTO, digital and software engineers, specialist algorithm mathematician and program leader. This team was assembled by Guardian and is based in the USA, Europe and the Far-East.



"This is a major milestone in our progress, and assuming completing as scheduled and successfully, we believe our Sphere will save many pets when commercialized. We will a put a dent in the lost pet epidemic with a revolutionary new technology," stated Mansour Khatib the Company, CMO.



The Guardian Sphere (the "Sphere") system is a derivative technology of the Company's Guardian Patch technology. The Sphere is designed to provide its users with local tracking capability using a re-chargeable/replaceable battery source. The objective of the Company's current efforts, which the Company hopes to achieve, is to deliver full system ready for mass production.



Another life saving technology is for our belongings which are carried by our children and loved ones called The Guardian Patch (the "Patch"). This technology is potentially arriving in consumer markets in 2017, is a unique location technology that works with or without GPS. The Patch is a "stick-on" device that provides its users with the capability to protect and track objects, a loved-one or even a pet, through a mobile application. Download the Patch app, register your patch, and track anything that you own on your mobile device or on the designated website. Register the Patches of your family members and friends to receive alerts in the event of an emergency. Peel the Patch off and the Patch acts as a beacon, sending out a signal and notifying anyone who has registered the user's Patch.According to Global Market Insights, the pet wearable market size will be worth over $2bn by 2023 and Gopher Protocol is at the forefront of development and distribution currently.



"The rising need for remote monitoring and tracking pets is anticipated to drive the industry over the next few years. The advent of various smart devices such as tablets and smartphones that help in instant tracking of pets is likely to propel the industry over the next few years. Increasing significance of GPS and RFID based devices is predicted to positively impact the pet wearable market size." - Spokesperson for the company.



The company also notes, "The U.S. pet wearable market size is predicted to continue its dominance due to surging adoption of these devices. Increasing spending on pet food, veterinary care and on other products and services is expected to drive the regional industry demand."



Another research firm, Grand View Research, sees similar growth opportunity. They project the market reaching USD $2.36 billion by 2022. "Growing pet ownership coupled with increasing per capita expenditure on pets is expected to drive product demand over the forecast period. Over the next seven years, linkage of pet wearable with IoT & other mobile devices along with increasing dominance of certain vendors would challenge industry penetration of new entrants."



When we go to sleep at night we want to make sure that in the case of emergency our families and pets will be OK. Heaven forbid that a tornado, hurricane or wildfire separate a family from it's dogs or cats but today, that concern is fading with the Guardian series of products. Disasters will happen everyday and people do lose their companions but Gopher Protocol is making sure that pet owners know they have a solution to keeping one more member of the family safe and out of a shelter in the worst case scenario.



For more information on this company visit http://www.Guardianpatch.com or http://www.Gopherprotocol.com for details. The company is publicly traded on the OTC market can be found with the Stock Ticker GOPH.



