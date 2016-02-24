Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2016 --Investor News Source Featured Company - Metrospaces Inc (OTCPINK:MSPC) Issues February 2016 Shareholder Letter explaining current state of projects.



To Metrospaces Inc. Shareholders:



The beginning of the year has developed well within our forecast. We fully expect this to be the year where Metrospaces turns the corner from a development stage company, to a fully revenue generating company. We expect to continue to develop our projects within the projected time frame, and will also continue to take on new projects, as we get our current projects under way.



Tulasi Mandir Hotel and Spa: Final construction approval was received in December 2015, and construction loan requests have been presented to Banco de Venzuela (http://www.bancodevenezuela.com/) and Banco Bicentenario (http://www.bicentenariobu.com/). Loan processing and final approval usually take approximately 90 days, so we are looking to begin construction no later than May of this current year. Total construction budget for this project is estimated at approximately $2 million. Additionally, we will begin selling the project under a time share program, starting in April of this year. Venezuela is considered one of the most active time share markets in Latin America. The Company owns 60% of the property on this project. This is a 28-unit ultra-luxury hotel and villa project located in Coche Island, Venezuela. It is a high-end hotel and spa, aimed at more discerning clients. It will attend an unserved high-end market in Coche Island. We expect to charge $280-$350 per night, and have occupation rates above 70%. Once stabilized, the hotel is expected to generate approximately $2.2M in revenue with a 35% EBITDa margin.



Hotel Santo Cristo de Pariaguan: Metrospaces owns a 1/3 interest in this hotel project, however we are currently negotiating with partners to increase our stake 60%. The project received final construction approval in December, and is now in the process of being reviewed by banks for construction loan approval. Loan approval request has been made with Banco de Venezuela and we expect final construction loan approval before end of May of 2016. The hotel is a 122-room 4 star business hotel. The hotel looks to take advantage of the vast lack of hotel infrastructure in the Orinoco Oil Belt formation. Once stabilized, the project is expected to generate about $4M in annual revenue with a 40% EBITDA margin.



Ikal Lodge and Winery: Ikal Lodge and Winery is a 75-hectare wine based hotel and vacation home project, located in Mendoza, Argentina. The amazing project consists of a 25-master suite luxury hotel, a world-class winery and 29 luxury villas that will be sold under fractional ownership. Total revenue from the sale of the villas is expected to be at approximately $100 million, with an EBITDA of about 45%. We are in advanced negotiations with 3 potential investors to put up 100 financing. We expect to close on this funding before end of 1Q 2016.



Telmo & Tango Apart-Hotel: This will be the company's first completed project and the first to go on sale and generate revenue for the company. It is a 26-unit apart-hotel project based in San Telmo, Buenos Aires and is 95% completed. A very aggressive marketing and sales campaign has been launched and will continue to increase in the Latin American region. We expect to generate approximately $2.5-3 million in revenue in the next 2 years as well as generate an additional $350,000 in annual revenue from the management of the apart-hotel suites.



Quality of Life Boutique Hotel: The Company has executed and paid for an option to acquire a 22-room luxury boutique hotel in Morrocoy, Venezuela. The acquisition is for Bs.300 million which at the official exchange rate represents approximately $1.5M. Currently, the hotel does about $300,000 in revenue with a 25% EBITDA margin. With our repositioning plan having been executed, we expect to bring it to about $700,000 in revenue with a 35% EBITDA. Financing is expected to come from Banco Bicentenario and to close within 120 days.



El Naranjo Yunga Estates: El Naranjo Yunga Estates project consists of 3000 hectares (7,143 acres) of undeveloped virgin land in the pre-Amazon region, northern Argentina. It will have 32 lots of an average size of 45 hectares (112 acres) giving each owner a real sense of "land ownership" in one of the most beautiful getaway places on earth. Additionally, the property will have an 8-room boutique hotel run and operated by a renowned and prestigious luxury boutique hotel operator. This hotel will be made mostly to provide concierge services to the estates, and for guests of our landowners. Each lot is forecasted to be sold for $560,000 for total project revenue of about $18 million in 4 years approximately. Total land and development costs are expected to come in at about $8 million, thus providing and IRR of over 120% and $10 million in EBITDA.



Other investment highlights:



JV Agreement with Proideas (http://proideas.com.ar/): This JV agreement will allow Metrospaces a partnership with a very prominent private equity group in Argentina, just as the country begins a new economic shift to a more pro-market environment. This partnership will bring not just new deal flow to the company, but more importantly will also bring in fresh financing for the company's current projects.



JV Agreement with Prohotels of Argentina: In its refocusing of the company's business plan to hotel development, Metrospaces has executed a JV Agreement with Prohotels (http://www.prohotels.com/). This partnership gears itself perfectly with the company's development and financing skills. This agreement calls for the development of 4 new hotels in the coming 3 years. It is a testament to our business plan execution.



Other Projects: The Company will continue to make a strong focus on building a chain of hotels, aimed at niche markets. In particular, we are looking at the possible acquisition of a 100% interest in another lot in the Orinoco Oil Belt region. Additionally, we are in talks to acquire 2 operating hotels.



Again, we want to thank all our new shareholders for taking an interest in our story and giving us the chance to be where we are at! We will continue to work very hard to make your investment in our company a success, and have very high expectations for 2016 and beyond!



About Metrospaces

Metrospaces http://www.metrospaces.net is a publicly traded real estate investment and Development Company which acquires land, designs, builds, and develops then resells condominiums and Luxury High-End Hotels, principally in urban areas of Latin America. The company's current projects are located in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Caracas, Venezuela.



Six years ago Metrospaces shareholders saw a unique opportunity to participate in several exciting property markets around the world. Through their worldwide network of highly recognized real estate entrepreneurs, the company was able to capitalize on unique real estate development opportunities. Since inception the company has leveraged those relationships along with extensive financial expertise and transformed excellence by results.



Metrospaces is a boutique real estate development company, a product of the alliance of Metrospace shareholders, along with an elite group of real estate professionals and entrepreneurs located around the world. Company shareholders have extensive careers in real estate financing worldwide, and have funded projects both in the Americas and across Europe valued in excess of US $450 Million.



Metrospaces' majority shareholders have partnered with Investors on Elite properties including The London BLVGARI 5 Star Hotel, and are currently involved in negotiations for the development of several Elite luxury properties in South America.



Among Metrospace partners are Architects, Real Estate Developers, Agents and Attorneys of the highest standing, with extensive experience in the global property market.



Metrospaces was originally founded by company President Oscar Brito.



