NewGen Concepts, Inc., formerly Vapor Group, Inc. (OTCPink:VPOR), (the "Company"), announced that its subsidiary, Total Vapor Inc., is displaying Easy Grinder™ at the Champs Trade Show, Las Vegas, from February 7th-9th. As has occurred before, the Company has had many national distributors come to its booth. The Company reports significant interest in wholesale pre-order placements for Easy Grinder™. Delivery of Easy Grinder is planned for March.



Retail pre-orders remain strong on the Company's new website, http://www.easygrinder.com, and are continuing to grow. Shareholders are encouraged to visit our booth while at the show.



For further information or to place wholesale or retail pre-orders contact sales@easygrinder.com, or call 844-420-EASY (3279).



About NewGen Concepts, Inc.

NewGen Concepts, Inc., http://www.newgenconcepts.com, acquires and develops commercially viable intellectual property. Formerly named Vapor Group, it previously focused on the manufacture and marketing of high quality vaporizers, e-cigarettes and e-liquids. Through its subsidiary, Smart Wheels, Inc., it also markets "Whizboard" scooters.



This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company's limited operating history and resources, economic conditions, competitive conditions and the conditions of the equity markets.