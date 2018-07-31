Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2018 --Investor News Source featured Nasdaq Chinese Oil Company, Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON), is China's first listed non-state owned oil and gas field service company on NASDAQ. Recon supplies China's largest oil exploration companies, Sinopec (NYSE:SNP) and CNPC, with advanced automated technologies, efficient gathering and transportation equipment and reservoir stimulation measure for increasing petroleum extraction levels, reducing impurities and lowering production costs.



Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON), a China-based independent solutions integrator in the oilfield service, electric power and coal chemical industries, announced that Future Gas Station (Beijing) Technology, Ltd ("FGS"), of which Recon indirectly owns 8%, has officially launched smart vending machines to further expand its retail business.



Management Commentary:



Mr. Yin Shenping, CEO of Recon Technology, Ltd commented, "We are very pleased that FGS has launched its smart vending machines as planned to continue expanding its new retail business. With the further liberalization of China's domestic gas market, major oil sales companies are transforming, developing and innovating the country's gas stations. As part of this evolution, the development of the non-oil segment of gas stations has become a strategic issue for major oil companies. We believe that FGS' smart vending machine model can help China National Petroleum Corporation ("CNPC") quickly improve its non-oil-product segment business development and facilitate the integration of new innovations for gas stations."



Mr. Yang Song, the founder of FGS, said, "Smart vending machines are a key component of our development and advancement. Our algorithms and DT fueling app allow users to directly select the products in the cabinet that they choose to purchase. After closing the door, the mobile application automatically completes the sale, either by debiting the user's account or by deducting accumulated rewards points. Currently, there are 4 sets of smart vending machines that can be used normally in the CNPC's location, with users opening the vending machine doors 2,500 times and placing more than 1,500 orders since the roll-out started approximately two weeks ago. In view of this early success, FGS plans to launch smart vending machines at more gas stations and office areas."



Mr. Yang Song continued, "In comparison to other existing unmanned shelf models, our smart vending machine sales can be automatically settled without the customer scanning the product barcode, which greatly enhances the customer's experience, saves the customer time and improves sales efficiency. This model on the requirements of the gas station business model, which prioritizes increasing the revenue of gas station products and shortening the customer's stay time. In order to encourage users to consume, we have also introduced a settlement system for rewards points redemption and cross-product category coupons. CNPC in Zhejiang has a total of 450 gas stations, including city stations, high-speed stations, and village stations. In our early rollout, we expect to cover all the city stations, some rural high-speed stations, a coverage rate reaching 50%, or approximately, 225 gas stations, with roll-out order based on station popularity. In the future, we will further cooperate with third-party companies to improve the efficiency of our reward points system and user activity, and strive to optimize retail consumption for gas station customers."



About Future Gas Station (Beijing) Technology, Ltd

Established in January 2016, FGS is a leading service company focusing on providing new technical application and data operation to gas stations of oil companies such as PetroChina Co., Ltd. With its DT Refuel mobile application, FGS provides solutions to gas stations to improve their operations and their customers' experience. FGS aims to increase the overall income of gas stations through integration of internet technique and new retail E-Commerce platform, and to help transform gas stations into comprehensive service providers.



About Recon Technology, Ltd.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) is China's first listed non-state owned oil and gas field service company on NASDAQ. Recon supplies China's largest oil exploration companies, Sinopec and CNPC, with advanced automated technologies, efficient gathering and transportation equipment and reservoir stimulation measure for increasing petroleum extraction levels, reducing impurities and lowering production costs. Through the years, RCON has taken leading positions on several segmented markets of the oil and gas filed service industry. RCON also has developed stable long-term cooperation relationship with its major clients, and its products and service are also well accepted by clients. For additional information please visit: www.recon.cn.



Disclaimer:

This report/release/advertisement is a commercial advertisement and is for general information purposes only. We are engaged in the business of marketing and advertising companies for monetary compensation. Never invest in any stock featured on our site or emails unless you can afford to lose your entire investment. The disclaimer is to be read and fully understood before using our site, or joining our email list. PLEASE NOTE WELL: Investor News Source and its employees are not a Registered Investment Advisors, Broker Dealer or a member of any association for other research providers in any jurisdiction whatsoever. Everything you see is a paid advertisement and should not be considered financial advice or a solicitation to buy or sell stock. Always contact the financial institution and do your own research before buying any security which is at your own risk. Investor News Source is a digital marketing company located in Rochester New York.