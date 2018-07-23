Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2018 --Investor News Source Featured Stock Profile, Macau Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCIM), announces plans for a stock repurchase in our efforts to improve our share price. The company is currently raising capital through a private placement offering via Reg D Rule 506 and will be seeking preferred equity capital as well. We have been contacted by many institutional investors about conducting a Reg A Offering for up to $50 Million. The company use of proceeds plans are to repurchase stock, reduce current debt, acquire additional regional solid waste companies, acquire medical waste equipment and hire new staff. We plan to improve the company Tier status and seek OTCQB once we have improved our capital position. We have a strong vision for the growth of the company and our business plan is available on our website.



We believe we will improve our position in the waste industry and build a great company with strong value in the near future.



About Macau Capital Investments, Inc.

Macau Capital Investments, Inc. Ticker (OTCMKTS:MCIM) is a waste management assets holdings company. ECO Medical Waste Holdings, Inc. ("the Company") is a Texas based corporation, wholly owned subsidiary of Macau Capital Investments that provides solid waste and medical waste removal services to customers in Houston, Texas. Learn more visit our website: www.macaucapitalinvestments.com



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:



This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "intends, "plans," "should," "seeks," "pro forma," "anticipates," "estimates," "continues," or other variations thereof (including their use in the negative), or by discussions of strategies, plans or intentions. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated by such forward-looking statements, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" and "Our Business." Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements for many reasons.



Investor Relations:

Monique Hayes

832-623-6564

Email: info@macaucapitalinvestments.com

www.macaucapitalinvestments.com

Follow us on Twitter @MCIMstock



Disclaimer:

