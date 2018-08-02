Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2018 --Investor News Source Featured Stock Profile, Macau Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCPK:MCIM), recently announced that it has entered into an MOU to acquire Phoenix Trash Solutions, Inc., a regional waste hauler in Houston, Texas. The acquisition marks the second acquisition in the Texas region in their efforts to grow their portfolio of waste companies. Hershell Hayes, CEO of Macau Capital Investments, Inc. is an industry veteran with more than 35 years in waste management for BFI a worldwide industry leader, and having owned and divested two smaller waste companies he owned and operated. Their vision is to acquire medical waste transportation companies and solid waste companies as primary sources of revenue growth and compete with other national competitors. The company will grow significantly as a public company acquiring smaller regional competitors in solid waste and medical waste, landfill tipping fees, and transfer station fees. The synergistic acquisitions will also reduce operational cost and increase profit margins significantly. They plan to invest in building a solid medical waste treatment facility and plan to file application with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for a Texas Type V registration to receive and process medical waste for treatment and ultimate transport to landfills. In their efforts for aggressive growth, they are looking to invest in a fleet of 30 vans, box vans, sprinter vans and cargo trucks to haul medical waste. They plan to hire at least 40 full time employees in coming months. They are also venturing into developing a waste to energy and recycling facility in our efforts to reduce landfill waste and find more ECO friendly solutions for our environment. They are evaluating a number of technologies to reach our sustainability goals.



Macau Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCPK:MCIM) released a research report growth plan for the company on OTCMarkets.com. The company CEO wanted to share his vision with the investing community and fellow stakeholders regarding plans for 2018 to rapidly build the company and with his eye on the prize of up listing to the NASDAQ. We plan to build a portfolio of solid waste and medical waste assets through 2018 to rival our competitors.



For more information visit: https://www.otciq.com/financialReportViewer?symbol=MCIM&id=198411



Recent Company Share Buyback Plan:



Macau Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCPK:MCIM) announced plans for a stock repurchase in our efforts to improve our share price. The company is currently raising capital through a private placement offering via Reg D Rule 506 and will be seeking preferred equity capital as well. We have been contacted by many institutional investors about conducting a Reg A Offering for up to $50 Million. The company use of proceeds plans are to repurchase stock, reduce current debt, acquire additional regional solid waste companies, acquire medical waste equipment and hire new staff. They plan to improve the company Tier status and seek OTCQB once we have improved our capital position. They have a strong vision for the growth of the company and their business plan is available on our website.



They believe they will improve their position in the waste industry and build a great company with strong value in the near future.



About Macau Capital Investments

Macau Capital Investments, Inc. Ticker (OTCPK:MCIM) is a waste management assets holdings company. ECO Medical Waste Holdings, Inc. ("the Company") is a Texas based corporation, wholly owned subsidiary of Macau Capital Investments that provides solid waste and medical waste removal services to customers in Houston, Texas. Learn more visit our website: www.macaucapitalinvestments.com



