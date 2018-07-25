Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2018 --Investor News Source featured stock profile, Innovest Global Inc. (OTCPink:IVST), recently released news reporting Record Sales, Major Clients, Significant Growth Mark 1st Half 2018, a Letter to Shareholders, and its Q2 Report.



Innovest Global Inc. (OTCPink:IVST) reports today that the patent application for the technology being developed by StemVax Therapeutics was approved. The patent is granted under the category of "Cancer Antigens", and related to the "treatment of cancer using vaccination therapy".



"Patent approval is the trigger for us to engage major health organizations, to continue the progress toward the 'StemVax Glioblast' brain tumor vaccine going to market and improving peoples lives. After decades of research, it took nine years in the patent process, and is a transformational achievement," said Dr. Dwain Morris-Irvin, President of Innovest's Biotech Division. The patent application was filed in 2008 by a hospital research organization, and was co-authored by Dr. Morris-Irvin, who is also the StemVax Chief Science Officer. It is patent #US9764014B2.



"This is very significant. I am thrilled for the StemVax team, and in awe of how well positioned this technology is, how many people it can help, and how enthusiastic Dr. Morris-Irvin is about next steps," said Dan Martin, CEO of Innovest Global. "Everyone who knows Dwain, knows his passion for this work. He and his colleagues sacrifice immensely and work very hard. The world is a better place thanks to professionals like these, and others, who are committed to the research process with no assurances of when, or even if, a breakthrough may occur. They deserve the utmost respect and admiration for their efforts."



StemVax is organizing its market approach, and finalizing key arrangements. Sufficiently demonstrating valid intellectual property to Innovest was one of Innovest's requirements to ultimately closing the StemVax transaction last week, which was pending since a Letter of Intent was signed and announced on March 19, 2018, contingent upon certain StemVax achievements. Innovest's acquisition of a stake in StemVax was announced July 18, 2018, and marked the launch of the Innovest Biotechnology & Health Services Division. Look for much more to news to come soon about this exciting effort.



More about StemVax Therapeutics:



StemVax Therapeutics is a Translational Biotechnology Company that develops novel therapies for brain tumor patients. We focus our efforts on developing immunotherapeutic approaches to treating patients with Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), a devastating brain cancer. We also focus our research efforts on novel drug development to target Cancer Stem cells and other multi-resistant cancer cells. We seek to make a difference in patient's lives. Bringing new beginnings to the market by developing novel therapeutics.



About Innovest Global, Inc.

Innovest Global, Inc. (OTC Markets:IVST) is in the Conglomerates industry, a diversified holding company with operations in commercial and industrial products and services, energy, biotechnology, and health services. Innovest Global utilizes novel technology and marketing to efficiently acquire customers. Our primary growth strategy is to acquire existing companies in a select few industries, and attract new customers in cost effective ways. Currently, we have a Commercial & Industrial Division, and a Biotechnology & Health Services Division.



For more information, please visit: http://www.innovestglobal.com, and follow us on Twitter @innovestglobal.



