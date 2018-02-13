Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2018 --Investor News Source Featured Stock Profile Innovest Global Inc. (OTCPINK:IVST) Is Closing Acquisitions And Creating Significant Value For Their Shareholders. Innovest Global Inc. (OTC PINK:IVST) assembled key company leaders on January 24, 2018 for a highly productive meeting which established plans for execution in 2018. Those plans include executing sales opportunities presented by synergies of the recently acquired entities, discussion of uplisting requirements, and future acquisitions.



Innovest Global Inc. made several key accomplishments in 2017 that included strategic acquisitions in key industries, expanding its management team, and laying the groundwork for significant revenue growth in 2018. The company completed its acquisitions of Chagrin Safety Supply, Sanavida, Shepherd Energy Solutions, and is in talks to complete a major acquisition in auto retail that generates annual revenue greater than $150 million.



Innovest Global Inc. (OTCPINK:IVST) exited its January 2018 leadership meeting with a focus on sales, and quickly notes two key accounts signed by Shepherd Energy. Innovest Global had acquired Shepherd Energy Solutions, launching a Commercial Energy Division for the diversified holding company, adding a 7-figure revenue stream for 2018 to Innovest's top-line. In early February Shepherd Energy, won the bid for a five-figure security-critical upgrade at the Geauga County Safety Center that will be completed in the spring 2018. "We are very excited about the Energy business, and the warm reception in our own back yard. As a group we are meeting the challenge to grow our business with a lot of enthusiasm," said Innovest Global CEO Dan Martin.



Innovest Global Inc. also acquired Call Center Resources, Inc., a stalwart in the call center space and an early pioneer of best practices and efficient customer acquisition. For thirty years their company evolved, grew and reinvented itself repeatedly. The company has thrived, based largely on that same entrepreneurial spirit and a keen understanding that businesses need marketing solutions that allow them to stay focused on what they do best. At one time the company was a low 8-figure operation. "When you have trailblazers that have created a culture like this, and an opportunity to bring that culture in house, along with a million dollar revenue stream that can scale and is profitable, this is a great opportunity for Innovest to add not only a business unit, but a great tool for our other businesses to use in their efforts. This is a central piece of our mission to acquire and grow companies by focusing on low-cost customer acquisition, and I couldn't be more excited about it," said Innovest CEO, Dan Martin.



On January 31, 2018 Innovest Global welcomed Bank CFO and former financial institution regulator Jason Painley, to its Board of Directors. Painley's experience is a perfect fit for the Innovest board. He's not only a bank officer, CPA, and risk expert, but also an expert in the best-practices, structures, and reporting nuances of various holding companies. until last month he was Senior Vice President and Chief Risk Officer of Park National Corporation (NYSE:PRK), which has over $7 billion in assets and employs nearly 2,000 associates. Innovest's diversified holding company model, and their focus on efficient customer acquisition and reduced risk, are the core tenets of what the company hopes will create significant value for their shareholders.



Innovest Global Inc. has also conducted preliminary due diligence on a Midwest group of franchised auto dealers, with revenue in excess of $150 million annually, and utilized their relationships and expertise to secure a commitment letter for funding 100% of the eight-figure anticipated purchase price.



Innovest Global, Inc. (OTCPINK:IVST) is a diversified holding company that focuses on acquiring niche, high-growth businesses that are capable of generating significant annual revenue. The company's planned subsidiaries operate across telehealth, commercial energy, business-to-business.



Please Visit the Innovest Global Inc. Website For For Information: http://www.innovestglobal.com



You can also follow on social media: Innovest Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/InnovestGlobal



Disclaimer:

This report/release/advertisement is a commercial advertisement and is for general information purposes only. We are engaged in the business of marketing and advertising companies for monetary compensation. Never invest in any stock featured on our site or emails unless you can afford to lose your entire investment. The disclaimer is to be read and fully understood before using our site, or joining our email list. PLEASE NOTE WELL: Investor News Source and its employees are not a Registered Investment Advisors, Broker Dealer or a member of any association for other research providers in any jurisdiction whatsoever. Everything you see is a paid advertisement and should not be considered financial advice or a solicitation to buy or sell stock. Always contact the financial institution and do your own research before buying any security which is at your own risk. Investor News Source is a digital marketing company located in Rochester New York.