Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2018 --Investor News Source featured Stock Profile, Macau Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCPINK:MCIM), announces that it has entered into an MOU to acquire Phoenix Trash Solutions, Inc., a regional waste hauler in Houston, Texas. The acquisition marks the second acquisition in the Texas region in our efforts to grow our portfolio of waste companies. Hershell Hayes, CEO of Macau Capital Investments, Inc. is an industry veteran with more than 35 years in waste management for BFI a worldwide industry leader, and having owned and divested two smaller waste companies he owned and operated. Our vision is to acquire medical waste transportation companies and solid waste companies as primary sources of revenue growth and compete with other national competitors. The company will grow significantly as a public company acquiring smaller regional competitors in solid waste and medical waste, landfill tipping fees, and transfer station fees. The synergistic acquisitions will also reduce operational cost and increase profit margins significantly.



We plan to invest in building a solid medical waste treatment facility and plan to file application with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for a Texas Type V registration to receive and process medical waste for treatment and ultimate transport to landfills. In our efforts for aggressive growth, we are looking to invest in a fleet of 30 vans, box vans, sprinter vans and cargo trucks to haul medical waste. We plan to hire at least 40 fulltime employees in coming months. We are also venturing into developing a waste to energy and recycling facility in our efforts to reduce landfill waste and find more ECO friendly solutions for our environment. We are evaluating a number of technologies to reach our sustainability goals.



"We pride ourselves on partnering with local and regional waste haulers to improve operational efficiencies, and sustaining legacies of family owned companies," says Hershell Hayes, CEO.



About Macau Capital Investments, Inc.

Macau Capital Investments, Inc., Ticker (OTCPINK:MCIM), is a waste management assets holdings company. ECO Medical Waste Holdings, Inc. ("the Company") is a Texas based corporation, wholly owned subsidiary of Macau Capital Investments that provides solid waste and medical waste removal services to customers in Houston, Texas. Learn more visit our website: http://www.macaucapitalinvestments.com



About Phoenix Trash Solutions, Inc.

Phoenix Trash Solutions, Inc is a regional solid waste hauler in Houston, Texas servicing residents and commercial clients in Houston and surrounding counties. Learn more visit website: https://www.phoenixtrashsolutions.com/



CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "intends, "plans," "should," "seeks," "pro forma," "anticipates," "estimates," "continues," or other variations thereof (including their use in the negative), or by discussions of strategies, plans or intentions. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated by such forward-looking statements, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" and "Our Business." Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements for many reasons.



Investor Relations:

Monique Hayes

832-623-6564

Email: info@macaucapitalinvestments.com

http://www.macaucapitalinvestments.com

Follow us on Twitter @MCIMstock



Disclaimer:

This report/release/advertisement is a commercial advertisement and is for general information purposes only. We are engaged in the business of marketing and advertising companies for monetary compensation. Never invest in any stock featured on our site or emails unless you can afford to lose your entire investment. The disclaimer is to be read and fully understood before using our site, or joining our email list. PLEASE NOTE WELL: Investor News Source and its employees are not a Registered Investment Advisors, Broker Dealer or a member of any association for other research providers in any jurisdiction whatsoever. Everything you see is a paid advertisement and should not be considered financial advice or a solicitation to buy or sell stock. Always contact the financial institution and do your own research before buying any security which is at your own risk. Investor News Source is a digital marketing company located in Rochester New York.