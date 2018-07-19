Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2018 --Investor News Source Featured Stock Profile True Nature Holding, Inc. (OTCQB:TNTY) (the "Company" or "True Nature") revealed its new initiative to provide technology solutions for the pet owner and his veterinary professional. Based on its recently announced "Simple HIPAA", personal health records application (PHR), "Simple HIPAA for Vets and Pets" will embrace the same structure, allowing the pet owner to track his pet's health signs, activity, and keep track of the pet's health records, as provided by the veterinary office utilized.



"The emerging market for personal health records that every individual can use is large and growing quickly, so if we can do this so easily today for the individual, why not their pet's?" said Mr. Jay Morton, the Company's President. He continued, "Many individuals today gather their health information from smart devices like phones and watches, and the same capability exists for pets. Many owners use collars that include location tracking, and the newest versions gather information on heartbeat, activity level and other information that the owner, and the veterinary professional can use to improve the quality of the life of the pet. Our pets are a part of our family, shouldn't they get the same care and consideration?"



Working with the Company to develop the application is the owner of Skip's Pharmacy, Mr. Phillip Giordano. Beyond being a dedicated pet owner and supporter of several not-for-profits focused on pet welfare, the Giordano's business has a large and growing base of veterinary clinics as referral clients. "We think that we can develop an application that is specialized for the veterinary space, which would allow us to better serve their needs for pharmacy products and services, while including the Simple HIPPA for Vets and Pets app for the owners to use. Done properly we could share our information on the pet's medications with both the vet and the owner, so that information is readily incorporated for use by the owner," said Mr. Giordano. He continued, "It's a part of our commitment to our clients and their healthcare providers, whether human or pet."



Skip's Pharmacy is located in Deerfield Beach, Florida, and has been in business since 1999. Mr. Giordano has been an advisor to the Company for several years, and has provided valuable insight to the management, helped evaluate potential transactions, and will now spearhead the final specification of the vet product, and be in its inaugural user base. Anyone interested in learning more about participating in this effort can contact Skip's Pharmacy at (800)553-7429, or the Company at (844)383-8689.



Mr. Morton said, "This product set is key to our market approach, employing the same technology for both the human and pet marketplace. Both markets are vibrant and growing, and we believe, ready to implement these approaches on a mass basis. In both situations we will employ "sponsored" versions of the software to be distributed by suppliers to the market in a "top down" fashion, while we address the "direct to consumer" healthcare market through "direct to consumer" marketing, and in conjunction with veterinary practices and healthcare providers" In this way, Skip's will be able to provide his customized version to his veterinary clinics, and the pet owners will be able to immediately use our end-user version to review and track the health history of their pets. It's a win-win".



According to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., "the global telemedicine market is expected to reach USD $113.1 billion by 2025 while the global pet wearables market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 11.02% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US $2.712 billion by 2023." The SaaS solution will be hosted on both Amazon and Microsoft cloud environments, with both domestic and international marketing to begin in late 4th quarter. The app based front end will be available in both Apple IOS and Android versions, as well as with a browser-based version.



The Mission of True Nature Holding, Inc.

To leverage new technologies and services to improve healthcare and outcome for individuals, their families, and their pets. We believe we can reduce the cost of healthcare, while improving the quality of life using Telehealth and Telemedicine Solutions.



We are building healthcare applications that focus on: patient engagement, care coordination, remote monitoring, data analytics, and may include Blockchain RX(TM) to provide applications for market participants in healthcare through the encryption of sensitive data.



Our approach is to develop these business opportunities as individual "threads" in response to client needs, ultimately creating and end-to-end set of solutions from the end user up to the healthcare provider, or veterinary professional. Further we expect to assist suppliers to the healthcare industry by allowing them to access unique technologies that bind them with their clients in a "top-down" distribution model.



We recognize it will take the investment of major market participants like Apple, Amazon, IBM, hospitals, healthcare networks, pharmacy and other providers for us to achieve critical mass. In consideration of this reality, we expect to work with these market makers in collaboration, and in support of the ultimate user, the individual, and their pets. The day of "direct-to-consumer" healthcare, including "the humanization of our pets" is upon us, and we hope to be key parties to their evolution, and success.



Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

As contemplated by the provisions of the Safe Harbor section of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to future, anticipated, or projected plans, performances, and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations. All such forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates or predictions of future results or events and there can be no assurance that actual results or events will not materially differ from expectations. Further information on potential factors that could affect True Nature Holding, Inc. is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements.



