Investor News Source Highlights the Robust Medical Waste Management Industry

Waste management is often an overlooked part of our society, yet we are heavily reliant on these services to keep our communities clean. However, not all garbage is created equal. Some forms of waste can be more hazardous than others and require more thorough handling. Overall, there are five different types of waste: liquid, solid, hazardous, organic, and recyclable.



Liquid waste deals with storm water, wastewater, industrial liquids, and more. Solid waste is the most common form of waste, which is typically made up of household garbage. Hazardous waste is comprised of materials that could cause potential threats to public health or the environment; anything inflammable, reactive, corrosive, or toxic. Organic waste is essentially old food scraps and other compostable items. Lastly, recyclable waste are used materials that are comprised of key minerals or metals, which can be used again and cut down on raw material usage.



Inkwood Research estimates that the global hazardous waste management market will see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.66% through 2025 to reach $45.19 billion. Inkwood Research notes that "the important driver increasing growth in the global hazardous waste management market is critical health care waste management." Medical hazardous waste is expected to be among the fastest growing sub-segments of the overall hazardous waste management market.



Macau Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCPink:MCIM) is one such company that is preparing to take advantage of the forecasted growth across the solid and medical hazardous waste management markets.



Overview: Macau Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCPink:MCIM)



Macau Capital Investments, Inc. is a Houston, Texas-based waste management asset holding company. The company's wholly-owned subsidiary, ECO Medical Waste Holdings, Inc., provides solid and medical hazardous waste removal services within Texas.



In November 2017, Macau Capital Investments, Inc. announced it had acquired a 50% equity stake in ECO Waste and Recycling, LLC. ECO Waste and Recycling, LLC operates as a regional solid waste and recycling company in Texas. When Macau Capital Investments, Inc. signed the agreement last year, ECO Waste and Recycling had total assets greater than $4.4 million, reported $6.5 million in 2016 revenues and was on track to eclipse $7 million in revenues for 2017.



According to the company's website: "the company's missions are keeping neighborhoods clean through solid waste removal and safe medical waste disposal. We are actively seeking acquisition of waste management companies and particularly medical waste companies, a market that has huge profit margins and will continue offering residential, commercial and construction & demolition solid waste removal services with an emphasis on eco-friendly recycling. As a green company we encourage all our customers to repurpose, reuse and recycle."



MCIM: Recent News & Updates



August 2, 2018: Macau Capital Investments, Inc. 200 Million Share Stock Repurchase. Macau Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCPINK:MCIM) the company is pleased to announce that it has repurchased 200 Million shares of common shares in its efforts to restructure the company's shares. The company plans to continue its share buyback program to reduce the outstanding shares and increase shareholder value. We are looking to develop the growth of the company with a goal towards being able to declare dividends to our fellow stakeholders, in our efforts to compete with industry peers.



July 2018:



30th- Macau Capital Investments announced that it released its growth plan report for 2018. The report features plans to continue rapidly building and expanding the company's operations with the ultimate goal of listing on the Nasdaq.



23rd- The company announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to acquire Phoenix Trash Solutions, Inc., a regional waste hauling company in Houston, Texas. This marks the second acquisition in the Houston, Texas region, as management's goal is to continue acquiring regional medical waste transportation and solid waste companies. Management also notes plans to invest in a fleet of 30 vans and specialty vehicles and hire 40 full-time employees.



18th- Macau Capital Investments announced plans to enact a stock buyback plan. The company announced that it was currently raising capital through a Reg D private placement and mulling plans for a Reg A offer, which could raise up to $50 million. Overall, management says the use of proceeds are to "repurchase stock, reduce current debt, acquire additional regional solid waste companies, acquire medical waste equipment, and hire new staff." Upon improving the company's capital situation, management plans to begin uplisting to the OTCQB.



12th- The company announced that it was planning to launch an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) through a private placement to raise $50 million. Management notes that the capital will be utilized to continue growth through acquisitions. The MCIM token will have its pre-sale begin on July 30, 2018 and close on August 30, 2018. The ICO token sale officially begins August 31, 2018 and will end on September 30, 2018. The MCIM tokens will utilize the Ethereum blockchain.



Overall, the management team over at Macau Capital Investments, Inc. has been extremely busy this summer and effectively enacting an aggressive growth plan. The company has made a couple of very important acquisitions within the regional solid and medical waste markets and is on pace to eventually reach the Nasdaq. The experienced management team, led by CEO Hershell Hayes, has a long history of successfully navigating the waste management industry. Macau Capital Investments is in great hands and the growth plan is only in the beginning stages of unfolding.