Investors Eye Catching Penny Stocks: (OTCQB: BMSN), (OTCQB: FARE)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2013 --Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc (OTCQB: BMSN) made a 52.17% move from the open of .0026 to the day’s high of .0038 on more than 4X its average volume. Its traded volume was 316.70M. Its average traded volume is 92.84M.



Bio-Matrix Scientific Group Inc. (BMSG) is a development-stage company. The Company is in the business of designing, developing and marketing medical devices, specifically disposable instruments used in stem cell extraction and tissue transfer procedures and operating cryogenic cellular storage facilities, specifically stem cell banking facilities. The Company, through Entest Biomedical, Inc. (Entest), its majority owned subsidiary, develops and commercializes therapies, medical devices and medical testing procedures.



Find out more on BMSN by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=BMSN



World Moto, Inc. (OTCQB: FARE). On Jan 11, World Moto, Inc. announced that the Company has successfully closed a private placement for total proceeds of $1m. Changing the way the world goes around, World Moto is a global authority on the $500 billion dollar a year motorcycle taxi industry and inventor of the Moto-Meter, the world's first motorcycle taxi meter. The placing was made to an accredited investor as defined in Regulation D under the Securities Act of 1933 and closed on January 8, 2013. A total of 3,703,704 shares of Common Stock were subscribed for at an aggregate purchase price of $.27.



Find out more on FARE by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=FARE



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009