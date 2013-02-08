Investors Eye Catching Stocks: (ASX: HVN), (NYSE: AWC)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2013 --Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX: HVN) trading at AUD 2.20, up 0.08 (3.77%).



Last year Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd announced a final dividend of AUD 0.04 per share fully franked for fiscal 2012. This final dividend was paid on December 3, 2012 to shareholders registered November 2, 2012.



Harvey Norman Holdings Limited is an Australia-based company. Harvey Norman Holdings Limited grants franchises to independent business operators as business owners, who retail products for home and office use. The franchisees sell products in various categories, including electrical, computers and communications, small appliances, furniture, bedding and manchester, home improvements, lighting, and carpet and flooring.



Find out more on HVN here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=HVN



Alumina Limited (ADR) (NYSE: AWC) is currently trading at $4.68, up $0.17 (3.77%).



Alumina upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse. Demand for aluminum has been hurt by the weak global economy, but Alcoa predicted a 7 percent increase in demand this year, slightly better than the 6 percent increase in 2012.



Alumina Limited (Alumina) is an Australia-based company. The Company is the holding company of WMC Group. Alumina is engaged in investing in bauxite mining, alumina refining and selected aluminum smelting operations, through its 40% ownership of Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals (AWAC). The Company’s partner, Alcoa, owns the remaining 60% of AWAC, and is the manager.



Find out where AWC could be headed by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=AWC



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009