Investors Eye Catching Stocks: (NASDAQ: FB), (NASDAQ: CSCO)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2013 --Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (SVVC), a publicly-traded venture capital fund that invests in technology and cleantech companies, disclosed that its top five holdings as of January 31, 2013 were Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Twitter, Silicon Genesis, QMAT, and SolarCity.



Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. is a publicly-traded venture capital fund that invests in technology and cleantech companies. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek long-term growth of capital. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets for investment purposes in technology companies.



Facebook, Inc. (Facebook) is engaged in building products to create utility for users, developers, and advertisers.



According to Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) Visual Networking Index Global Mobile Data Traffic Forecast for 2012 to 2017, worldwide mobile data traffic will increase 13-fold over the next four years, reaching 11.2 exabytes* per month (for an annual run rate of 134 exabytes) by 2017.



The expected steady increase in mobile traffic is partly due to continued strong growth in the number of mobile Internet connections (personal devices and machine-to-machine applications), which will exceed the world's population (United Nations estimates 7.6 billion) by 2017. The projected 2012 to 2017 global mobile data traffic increase represents a compound annual growth rate of 66 percent.



Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in IT that helps companies seize the opportunities of tomorrow by proving that amazing things can happen when you connect the previously unconnected.



