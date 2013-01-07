Investors Eye Catching Stocks: (NASDAQ: PPHM), (NASDAQ: EPOC)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2013 --Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PPHM), a biotechnology company engaged in the development of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and diagnosis of cancer, is seeing a huge rally in trading today after the company provided an update on the initial review of its Phase II NSCLC trial. The company said that the results of the extensive internal review indicate that discrepancies are isolated to the placebo and 1 mg/kg t.



At last check, PPHM was trading 71.86% higher at $2.32 on volume of 33.71 million, which substantially above the daily average volume of 4.61 million. PPHM has broken through $1.50 resistance level as a result of the rally today. The next resistance level for the stock is at $2.50. If it breaks through this level then the upward trend will continue.



Find out if PPHM could maintain its bullish momentum by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=PPHM



Epocrates Inc. (NASDAQ: EPOC), a provider of mobile drug reference tools and electronic health records to healthcare professionals and interactive services to the healthcare industry, is soaring in mid-day trading today after the company agreed to be acquired by Athenahealth Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHN) for approximately $29.2 million in cash. Athenahealth will pay $11.75 per share to acquire EPOC, which represents a 22% premium over the stock’s closing price on Friday.



EPOC hit an intra-day high of $11.78 today before paring some of the gains. At last check, EPOC was trading 21.62% higher at $11.70 on volume of 3.57 million, which is well above the daily average volume of 68,301.



Find out more about EPOC by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=EPOC



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009