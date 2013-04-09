Investors Eye Catching Stocks: (NASDAQ:ANAC), (NYSE:RDN)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2013 --Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAC) announced that it has signed a research agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (the Gates Foundation) to discover drug candidates intended to treat two filarial worm diseases (onchocerciasis, or river blindness, and lymphatic filariasis, commonly known as elephantiasis) and tuberculosis (TB).



Additionally, Anacor will create an expanded library of boron compounds to screen for additional potential drug candidates to treat neglected diseases and will provide access to the expanded library compounds for neglected disease research to the Gates Foundation, and others, including academic, governmental and other non-profit institutions or equivalent entities.



Under the agreement, Gates Foundation will pay Anacor $17.7 million as well as invest $5 million in Anacor common stock.



Anacor is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel small-molecule therapeutics derived from its boron chemistry platform.



Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) announced, last Thursday, that it has reached a settlement agreement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to resolve a previously disclosed federal investigation of the company’s participation in captive reinsurance arrangements.



As part of this settlement, which was filed earlier today in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Radian agreed not to enter into new captive reinsurance arrangements for a period of ten years and to pay a civil penalty of $3.75 million.



“We are pleased to put this behind us,” stated Teresa Bryce Bazemore, president of Radian Guaranty. “While we believe our captive arrangements complied with RESPA and caused no harm to consumers, this settlement was an opportunity to eliminate distractions at an acceptable cost so that we can continue our primary focus of writing new, profitable mortgage insurance and helping low down-payment borrowers realize the dream of homeownership,” Ms. Bazemore said.



