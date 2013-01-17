Investors Eye Catching Stocks: (NASDAQ:EBAY), (NASDAQ:HBAN)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2013 --eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY), a global commerce platform, is up sharply in mid-day trading today, extending its gains from the previous trading session. EBAY had risen 0.75% on Wednesday after the company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results. In today’s trading, EBAY has gained 3.29% to $54.64 on volume of 19.75 million, which is well above the daily average volume of 9.60 million.



EBAY has broken through a key technical level as a result of the sharp rise in trading today. Technical indicators for the stock are pointing to further gains. The stock today hit a 52-week high of $54.88.



Huntington Banchsares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN), a multi-state diversified regional bank holding company, is up sharply in mid-day trading today after the company reported its fourth-quarter financial results. HBAN reported net income of $167.3 million, or $0.19 per share for the fourth quarter. The company’s net income for the full year was $641 million, up 18% over the same period in the previous year.



HBAN is currently trading 3.50% higher at $6.95 on volume of 20.91 million, which is more than two times the daily average volume of 10.20 million. HBAN has broken through $6.70 resistance level as a result of the sharp rise in trading today. The stock could continue to rise if it breaks through $7.



