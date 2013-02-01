Investors Eye Catching Stocks: (NYSE: BYD), (NASDAQ: BGCP)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2013 --Boyd Gaming Corp. (NYSE: BYD) closed at 7.01 in the last trading session. It moved up 5.10% on volumes of 3,279,328 versus a 3 month average volume of 1,548,840.



Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) has Earnings ESP of +18.75% and Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation is one of the largest and most successful casino entertainment companies in the United States. BYD currently own and operate 22 gaming properties in eight states – Nevada, New Jersey, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. One of the most respected names in the gaming industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering guests an outstanding entertainment experience, all delivered with the unrivaled attention to customer service that is known as Boyd Style.



Find out more on BYD here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=BYD



BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) announced that it currently plans to hold its 2013 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Tuesday, June 4, 2013, at 10:00 a.m. ET at the Company's executive offices in New York City.



The meeting will include a brief discussion of BGC's business by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Howard W. Lutnick.



BGC Partners is a leading global brokerage company primarily servicing the wholesale financial and real estate markets. Products include fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commercial real estate, commodities, futures, and structured products. BGC also provides a wide range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services, clearing, processing, information, and other back-office services to a broad range of financial and non-financial institutions.



Find out if this announcement will benefit BGCP by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=BGCP



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009