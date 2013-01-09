Investors Eye Catching Stocks : (NYSE; MHR), (NYSE : AUQ)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2013 --Magnum Hunter Resources Corp. (NYSE: MHR) stock closed its latest trading session at $4.20, up 1.45 percent from its previous close of $4.14. However, its today’s volume of 1.705 million shares was significantly lower than its usual trading volume of 3.357 million shares. The stock opened the session at $4.12 and touched its highest price point at $4.20. Magnum Hunter Resources shows bullish trend and its stock can touch $4.31 in the coming sessions. After breaching this level, it may go as high as $4.73. The company is an oil and gas outfit. It was earlier known as Petro Resources Corporation and changed its name in 2009.



Get everything investors need to know on MHR by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=MHR



AuRico Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUQ) shows neutral trend as the stock made an up movement in its latest trading session. It opened the session at $8.17 and remained in $8.10 and $8.29 price range during the session. The stock closed 1.34 percent higher at $8.29. AuRico Gold’s first resistance level is at $8.44. Upon breaching this level, the stock may go as high as $8.96. AuRico Gold explores and develops gold and silver properties. The company is operational in Mexico, Australia and Canada. It owns 15,000 hectare Ocampo mine. The company was established in 1986.



Find out more about AUQ by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=AUQ



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities.Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009