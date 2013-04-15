Investors Eye Catching Stocks : (NYSE : NMR), (NYSE : LSE)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2013 --Nomura Holdings, Inc. (ADR) (NYSE:NMR) traded at $ 7.8 in the last session, which is +0.14 (1.83%). The stock has a Range of 7.68 - 7.89. The stock has a 52 week low and high of 3.05 - 7.89 respectively. The stock has a Market Cap of 28.89B. The stock traded a volume of 2.50M. The stock has a 30 day average volume of 946,784.00.



Nomura Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the investment and financial services business with a focus on securities business. The Company's business operations include financing, asset management, securities trading and brokerage, underwriting and sale of securities, private placement of securities, own funds Investment activities, and other securities and finance-related activities. As of March 31, 2012, the Company owned 763 consolidated subsidiaries and 18 equity method affiliates.



Find out more on NMR here:

http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=NMR



CapLease, Inc. (NYSE: LSE) announced last week that it has priced its previously announced common stock offering. The offering was priced at $5.97 per share and consisted of 7,500,000 shares of common stock. The offering was increased by 1,000,000 shares from the originally announced offering of 6,500,000 shares. CapLease has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any.



CapLease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that primarily owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single tenant commercial real estate properties subject to long-term leases to high credit quality tenants.



Get the daily trend analysis reports on LSE here:

http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=LSE



About Stockreportdaily.com

Stockreportdaily.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. Stockreportdaily.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. Stockreportdaily.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals Stockreportdaily.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.

Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the Stockreportdaily.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.Stockreportdaily.com



Disclosure: Stockreportdaily.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit Stockreportdaily.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.Stockreportdaily.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

George Fitz

Stock Report Daily

info@Stockreportdaily.com

347-905-5009