Investors Eye Catching Stocks : (NYSE : XIV), (NASDAQ : MU)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2013 --VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX ST ETN (NYSE: XIV) stock is at $19.02, down 0.83 percent from its previous close of $19.18. However, its today’s volume of 20.580 million shares is higher than its usual trading volume of 12.793 million shares. The fund opened the session at $19.26 and touched its highest price point at $19.76. VelocityShares Daily’s lowest price point for the session stood at $18.13 VelocityShares Daily and its MACD chart shows bullish trend in the short term. Its first support level is at $18.75.



Upon breaching this level, the stock may fall to $18.55 level. On the upside, VelocityShares Daily may touch $19.25.



Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shows neutral trend as the stock made down movement in its latest trading session. It opened the session at $8.00 and remained in $7.85 and $8.08 price range during the session. The stock is 0.19 percent lower at $7.92. Micron Technology’s first support level is at $7.75. Upon breaching this level, the stock may touch $7.65. On the upside, its first resistance level is at $8.05. The stock has traded 17.839 million shares so far.



Micron Technology introduced new SAS solid stage drive in the market.



