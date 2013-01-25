Investors Eye Catching Stocks : (NYSE : ZQK), (NYSE : CHK)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2013 --Quiksilver Inc. (NYSE: ZQK) is showing bullish trend as it is trading in the range of $6.06 and $6.44 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $6.11 and is currently at $6.405, up 4.66 percent from its previous close of $6.12. Quiksilver recorded the volume of 2.707 million shares, higher than its average daily trading volume of 2.003 million shares. The stock is likely to turn bullish in medium time period and may go up to $6.45 level.



Quiksilver deals in branded apparels and accessories such as footwear. The company was formed in 1976.



Find out more on ZQK by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=ZQK



Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) stock is currently at $19.35, up 3.14 percent from its previous close of $18.77. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 8.593 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 13.188 million shares. The stock opened the session at $18.87 and touched its highest price point at $19.38. Chesapeake Energy stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $18.80.



The stock’s MACD chart shows bullish trend and the stock may test its first resistance level at $19.94. Chesapeake Energy acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties.



Find out more on CHK here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=CHK



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