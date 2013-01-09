Investor's Eye Catching Stocks: (NYSE:LDK), (NYSE:DHR)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2013 --LDK Solar Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:LDK) is another Chinese solar stock that is rallying in mid-day trading today. LDK is also soaring on report that China will increase its solar installation in 2013. Chinese government has been supporting Chinese solar firms through subsidies. Earlier this week, LDK also announced that it regained compliance with New York Stock Exchange’s (NYSE) continued listing requirement.



At last check, LDK was trading 8.25% higher at $2.23 on volume of 4.34 million, which is well above the daily average volume of 2.74 million. LDK has gained nearly 66% in the last five trading sessions. LDK has had an excellent run over the past couple of weeks, finishing higher in 9 of the previous 10 trading sessions. Technical indicators suggest that the bullish trend will continue.



Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), a designer, manufacturer and marketer of professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services, is up sharply in mid-day trading today. DHR is gaining momentum after the company said that it expects fourth-quarter earnings to be above the high-end of the previously announced guidance range of $0.80-$0.85. The company also expects higher-than-expected core revenue growth for the fourth quarter.



DHR rose to a 52-week high of $60.50 in trading today before paring some of the gains. At last check, the stock was trading 3.40% higher at $59.64 on volume of 4.31 million, which is well above the daily average volume of 3.19 million. DHR has broken through some key technical levels as a result of today’s rally.



