Investors Eye Catching Stocks: (OTCQB: AMBS), (OTCQB: MWIP)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2013 --Amarantus BioSciences Inc. (OTCQB: AMBS) is showing neutral trend as it traded in the range of $0.0671 and $0.096 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.09 and closed at $0.069, down 28.13 percent from its previous close of $0.10. Amarantus BioSciences recorded the volume of 28.474 million shares. The stock is likely to turn neutral in medium time period and may tumble down to $0.05 level. On the up side, the stock may go as high as $0.08 in the coming trading sessions.



Amarantus BioSciences is a development stage company and deals in biotechnology therapies. It develops treatments for traumatic brain injuries and Parkinsons disease.



MediSwipe Inc. (OTCQB: MWIP) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.0249, down 16.72 percent from its previous close of $0.03, with very high volumes. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 37.874 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 10.375 shares. The stock opened the session at $0.03 and touched its highest price point at $0.0325. MediSwipe stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $0.0216. The stock’s MACD chart shows neutral trend and the stock may test its first resistance level at $0.03.



MediSwipe offers transaction security and transaction processing solutions. It mainly offers its services to healthcare sector.



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



