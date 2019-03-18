Investors Invited to Check out Vizrom's Equity Crowdfunding Campaign for a Smart License Plate

Pelham, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2019 --The license plates found on cars today are little different now than a hundred years ago. They display next to no information and, even then, is only updates once per year. Vizrom is developing an electronic license plate to automate license plate renewal and to generate real-time driving data using E-paper display.



Vizrom electronic license plate is designed to electronically display DMV issued registration number using E-paper. Using either a mobile app or an online account, users will be able to automate the renewal of their license plate. The car industry has, in its history, gone through periods of enormous, rapid change. The assembly line made cars available to everyone, the automatic transmission made it easier to safely operate a vehicle. Now, with data, there is connected mobility, and in the very near future, a fully autonomous vehicle. All of these changes are happening around the cars we drive, yet, the metal license plate remains the same.



The metal license plate has not experienced any significant changes since it was first introduced in the US in 1901. We believe it is time for it to be updated. The future of mobility is connected and data driven. The potential that lies within the license plate is huge and untapped. We want to tap into these potentials, and transformed the license plate from the potentially corrosive metal to a powerful, interactive device that does more than display DMV issued registration number. It also promotes a greener environment.



The solution we are providing to solve these problems is a powerful interactive device that displays DMV issued registration number electronically using E-paper. E-paper is a technology that mimics the appearance of ordinary ink on paper. The main advantages of E-paper over traditional LCD screens are paper-like readability and extremely low power consumption. In addition to automating the renewal of license plate, our electronic license plate will function as a powerful platform that integrates with other services to harness real-time driving data. These services include, insurance companies, law enforcement agencies, the DMV, and other IoT related companies.



Our electronic license plate is currently in the development stages. We have completed the development of our first prototype. The standard size for license plates in North America is 12 by 6. Our first prototype is not in this size, but on a different size. The reason is because the design and development of our custom size 12 by 6 E-paper display is not completed yet. Our second prototype will be developed with the custom size 12 by 6 to conform to the standard size license plates in North America. The completion of our second prototype will be followed by a pilot testing to confirm the readiness of our device for mass production. After the pilot testing is completed, the next phase will be to mass produce our product.



Thanks to the power of crowdfunding, anyone can become an investor and participate in what could be a brighter future for America's roads.



The Vizrom Equity Crowdfunding Campaign - http://bit.ly/2TaJ2mQ



The official Vizrom Website - http://www.vizrom.com/