Investors Know Where They Stand with Dubai Capital Management

Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2016 --Dubai Capital Management (DCM) a new investment management company that was established in 2010. In just six years, the team of former investment bankers have made a significant difference in the lives and finances of both small and large investors all over the world.



By providing investors and clients with facts, driving and delivering proven results, and offering the most competitive ROI in the industry - far above the average market standards - this attributes to DCM's exceptional performance.



About Dubai Capital Management (DCM)

Dubai Capital Management (DCM) is an investment management company that specializes in helping clients make better investments by providing unique and distinct investment solutions that are proven to drive results and make a difference.



DCM was founded by two former Swiss investment bankers in 2010 in Dubai. DCM was founded based on the goal and mission to build an investment company that would set a new industry standard, making wealth protection and asset growth their two main goals.



In just under a decade, DCM has become a global investment company with main offices located in the United States, Germany, and China, with more than 30 employees. DCM has been successfully managing more than $250 million of over 400 clients in more than 36 countries worldwide.



A Top Performing Investment Company



Today clients have a "don't tell me, show me" attitude; therefore, DCM's approach is centered around delivering, not promising. DCM believes that facts speak a clear language, allowing clients to see where their investments and finances stand.



On average, DCM achieves the following goals for clients:



- 3 percent average monthly return, a healthy and well-balanced return

- 136 percent accumulated ROI, an outstanding performance achieved under the safest market conditions

- 95 percent positive results, DCM funds are the most successful in the industry



DCM offers two different software versions for clients, which include the DCM Elite and DCM Pro platforms. These tools help clients manage their investments, portfolios, and funds, allowing them to easily see where their accounts stand at any time.



Proven Performance and History



Today's digitally driven era has changed the way businesses operate and how investors manage investments, funds, and portfolios. Additionally, in a day and age when security is a crucial component to any relationship, the need and demand to provide up-to-date knowledge, facts, and data is more important than ever. The team at DCM understands this need and focus, and is determined to provide alternative investment options and solutions to investors that are proven to drive results.



DCM offers clients the opportunity to work with a top-performing team of talented and professional traders who can help clients manage investment accounts, provide clients with access to a digital dashboard, making it easy for them to access their own accounts, and working with clients to achieve financial goals and results.



Contact:



To learn more about DCM's account management services or to receive detailed information about their investment products, email the team today. Email queries are responded to within 24 hours. Potential clients are also welcome to call or email DCM's offices located in the United States, Germany, and China.