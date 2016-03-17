Investors Now Recommending CoinCrest for Lucrative Bitcoin Trading Profits with Minimum Risk

Reading, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/17/2016 --CoinCrest, an online platform offering multiple safe and secure solutions for Bitcoin trading, is now receiving rave reviews from the new generation of traders interested in crypto currency trading. The company was founded in the year 2013 by a team of high-end business personnel and industry experts with over seventy-five years of combined experience in Wall Street. Operating with the vision to develop the world's most lucrative Bitcoin trading environment, the company now manages millions of dollars from thousands of traders with an excellent track record.



With changing times, Bitcoin trading has become the latest buzz in the world of trading by creating countless wealth-building opportunities. However, a very large segment of trading enthusiasts still lacks the knowledge to benefit from this emerging trading technique. CoinCrest has made a significant difference here by creating a system that generates similar opportunities for all regardless of their level of knowledge or expertise.



CoinCrest allows the traders to trade themselves by trading Bitcoin Futures or invest in a Bitcoin Mutual Fund or have a Fully Managed Bitcoin Account. Regardless of the strategy and trading vehicle they opt for, the experienced traders from CoinCrest are always available for help. Some of the most important benefits of Bitcoin trading at CoinCrest are



-Invest in mutual funds managed by professional trader.

-Obtain a managed account from Bitcoin professionals. .

-Fund an account in as little as five minutes.

-Track the account progress in real time with 100% accuracy.

-Safe, secure, and private.



Recommending CoinCrest, Bitcoin fund trader Hilton Don states, "Prior to CoinCrest I was quite confused- I knew I could predict the pricing of Bitcoin movements with about 75% accuracy. Exchanges took forever. Now it's real time. Thanks!"



Lighgo currency trader Michael Conrad states in his review, "Contrary to popular belief, Bitcoin is only one of the many Cryptos... thanks for finally allowing me to trade some of the others."



To know more about CoinCrest, please visit http://coincrest.com/



About CoinCrest

