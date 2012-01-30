The Arizona Center for Invisalign Receives Coveted Preferred Provider Award

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) --01/30/2012 --Dr. K Michael Hood is proud to announce that he has just been notified by Align Technology, the developers of the Invisalign System of invisible braces,that he has again been designated, an Invisalign Preferred Provider for 2012.



This is the third year in a row that Dr K Michael Hood and his Arizona Center for Invisalign have received this coveted award. Dr Hood stated that to celebrate his Invisalign Preferred Provider status, his Arizona Center for Invisalign will be offering special discounted pricing for Invisalign braces.



"A Healthy Beautiful Smile...It Happens in a Flash...The Memory of it Will Last Forever..."



Dr K Michael Hood is located at 4602 North 16th Street,Suite #302 in Phoenix Arizona and can be reached at 602-234-3679.



For more information visit: http://AzSmiles4u.com/invisalign-braces-phoenix.htm.