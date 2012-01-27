Dr K Michael Hood Earns Coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2012 --Dr K Michael Hood and his Arizona Center for Cosmetic and Restorative Dentistry has been awarded the prestigious 2011 Angie’s List Super Service Award, an honor bestowed annually on approximately 5 percent of all the businesses rated on Angie’s List, the nation’s leading provider of consumer reviews of local service companies.



"I am so excited that my patients would take time out of their busy schedules to bless me and my staff with such excellent reviews," said Dr Mike Hood. "We always strive to treat our patients as we would our close friends and family."



“Only a fraction of the businesses rated on Angie’s List can claim the sterling customer service record of being a Super Service Award winner because we set a high bar,” said Angie’s List Founder Angie Hicks. “The fact that Business Name can claim Super Service Award status speaks volumes about its dedication to consumers."



Angie’s List Super Service Award winners have met strict eligibility requirements including earning a minimum number of reports, an exemplary rating from their customers and abiding by Angie’s List operational guidelines.



Dr K Michael Hood is located at 4602 North 16th Street, in Phoenix Arizona. For more information: http://azsmiles4u.com/index.htm