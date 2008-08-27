Invisible Illness Awareness Week Unites Thousands Who Get it

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2008 -- While we assume that most people are generally healthy, you may be surprised to find out that an alarming nearly 1 in 2 people in the United States live with a chronic illness. So why is it that most of us don't even know when a friend or co-worker is dealing with diabetes, heart disease, lupus, or chronic fatigue syndrome? Because, according to the U.S. Census, about 96% of people have invisible illnesses.



National Invisible Chronic Illness Awareness Week is being held this year, September 8-14, 2008. It's a secular event sponsored by Rest Ministries, the largest Christian organization that serves the chronically ill. Visit the invisible illness awareness campaign's web site at www.invisibleillnessblog.org . You can be encouraged through dozens of articles, including daily guest bloggers, find ideas to get involved in the outreach, and goodies to help promote awareness, from silicone bracelets to brochures. Tired of those looks when you park in a handicapped spot? Be sure to pick up a license plate or bumper sticker.



The focal point of the awareness campaign is September 8-12 (M-F) during which 20 telephone seminars will be held on a variety of topics and are open to anyone. Topics may also be of interest to those with loved-ones who have an illness. Some seminars include:



- Assess Yourself: Find the Job You Desire and Can Do Despite Illness Limitations



- The Civil Rights of Patients with Invisible Chronic Illnesses



- Overcoming Self-Defeating Behaviors



- Secrets of Paying for Medical Care



- After the Diagnosis: The Journey Beyond



The theme this year is "Hope Can Grow From The Soil of Illness."



Lisa Copen, 39, began National Invisible Chronic Illness Awareness Week in 2002 as she continuously witnessed hundreds of people emotionally hurting just because they felt as though no one "got it." Lisa has lived with rheumatoid arthritis and fibromyalgia for fifteen years and understands how validating it can be to just have one friend who you don't have to explain everything to.



"Though there are hundreds of illnesses represented, and large differences in symptoms and pain levels, none of that matters more than feeling like someone understands you. When our best friends and family members are skeptical about our disease, it can be that last straw that sets us off into a spiraling depression."



She says, "We plan to unite the millions of people who live with chronic pain and illness by offering an oasis of hope and understanding, as well as helpful information and practical tools to live the best life possible."



Through the guest bloggers of Invisible Illness Week, to 20 seminars that supply tools to ensure that one is cared for--both body and soul--National Invisible Chronic Illness Awareness Week is succeeding in meeting that goal.



Find out more information and receive daily updates at http://www.invisibleillnessblog.org

