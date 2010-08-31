Invisible Illness Week Bloggers Driving Force Behind Awareness Campaign

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2010 -- National Invisible Chronic Illness Awareness Week, established in 2002, is September 13-19, 2010 and bloggers are a driving force behind the campaign's success.



"The patient bloggers who participate by using their blogs as a platform to educate and increase awareness is the reason we are able to reach so many people on virtually no budget" shares Invisible Illness Week coordinator and founder, Lisa Copen. "Patient bloggers, as well as those who are health advocates, are some of the most active participants in social media and the causes they care about."



InvisibleIllnessWeek.com features daily guest bloggers through September 19th that focus on a variety of topics that impact the lives of those who are chronically ill. These include being the spouse of one with illness, learning how to ask for help, and being a part of the patient community.



Anyone can participate by blogging about living with a chronic illness, especially the invisibility factor. Participants are encouraged to sign up with Bloggers Unite Invisible Illness Week's event at http://ow.ly/2wOzV so that readers can easily find the blogs. Bloggers can also download the badge that declares their intent to blog about Invisible Illness Week or personal issues of living with an illness.



Many bloggers are also participating in the Invisible Illness Week Meme, "30 Things About My Invisible Illness You May Not Know." This year's theme, "Each One Can Reach One" encourages people to leave anonymous notes of encouragement, so bloggers are also posting photos of their notes on their blogs.



During Invisible Illness Week people can listen to seminars featuring panels of experts on a variety of topics via Blog Talk Radio. For more details visit InvisibleIllnessWeek.com . The event is sponsored by Rest Ministries, the largest Christian organization that specifically serves the chronically ill.

