Invisible Illness Week Features Virtual Conference and Fresh Awareness

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2009 -- Did you know that nearly 1 in 2 people in the USA have a chronic illness?* And despite assumptions that most illnesses are a mild inconvenience, if you ask those who live with a disease or chronic pain, you will find it drastically changes their lives. An invisible illness can be a disease that is nearly always unseen like chronic fatigue syndrome (CFIDS) or heart disease to one that progresses from invisible to visible, such as multiple sclerosis or rheumatoid arthritis. One thing is certain: those with chronic illness desire to connect with one another and live life to the fullest. . . but they may not be able to travel and sit through a typical conference.



This is where National Invisible Chronic Illness Awareness Week, September 14-20, 2009 excels, offering a 5-day virtual conference, where all speakers are available to listen to LIVE or later (all session are archived.) Monday through Friday, 9/14-9/18, anyone can log on to www.invisibleillnessweek.com and hear illness experts 4 times a day and even call in with their questions after the presentations. Last year’s shows have had over 12,000 listeners and are also available on iTunes.



There are a wide variety of topics including:



• Finding Health Insurance Coverage with a Pre-existing Condition

• Coping with Chronic Illness in Your Marriage

• Having Your Own Business When You Are Chronically Ill

• Simplifying Your Home and Housework

• Parenting When You are Chronically Ill - Chaos and Confessions



The theme this year is "A Little Help Gives a Lot of Hope." Thousands of people have joined the cause through social media tools like blogging for the cause, a blog tour, a Facebook Cause and fan page, and Twittering about the event with the hashtag #iiwk09.



Lisa Copen, 40, is the founder of National Invisible Chronic Illness Awareness Week and has lived with rheumatoid arthritis and fibromyalgia for sixteen years since the age of 24.



“We all live with a variety of symptoms and the severity of the pain often changes or moves from one area to another on a daily basis,” says Copen. “But there is an underlying feeling that those we love the most don’t fully comprehend what we cope with minute to minute or the choices we make just to ‘have a life’. This can be more devastating to some than the actual physical pain.”



Copen, who was the recipient of the Audience Choice Our Bodies Ourselves Women’s Health Hero Award this spring says, “We hope to unite some of the millions of people who live with chronic pain and illness silently by offering an oasis of hope and understanding. Illness is never fun, but we hope to connect people to encourage one another, as well as host some fabulous workshops to help people live their best life possible.”



For details visit the web site, http://www.invisibleillnessweek.com



*Source: Chronic Care in America: A 21st Century Challenge Revised

