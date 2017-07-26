Invision Security Group Hires Rich Ehmke as Vice President of Sales & Business Development

Plymouth Meeting, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2017 --Invision Security Group is pleased to announce its newest hire, Rich Ehmke, who will join ISG as the Vice President of Sales & Business Development. In this role, Ehmke will work with the sales team to improve sales revenue and facilitate growth in key cities in the United States.



"I'm honored to be part of this amazing, growing company with the talent to make this a leading force in the security industry," said Ehmke. "It's my expectation to provide hands-on training to our team, in helping them reach their professional goals with a proactive company. We will prove everyday why Invision Security is the BEST option for any business, taking any steps necessary to earn their trust and business, as we truly care about making sure each of our clients are completely satisfied."



Ehmke comes to ISG with over 30 years of experience in the sales field. Most recently, Ehmke worked as the Finance Director for Mullahey Ford & Coast BMW/Nissan, where he worked to secure the business as the highest PVR F&I producer of all franchised dealerships in the San Luis Obispo County in California.



In addition to his impressive sales background, Ehmke is a successful business owner, enthusiastic public speaker, and an award-winning collegiate and professional football player. Ehmke will be using his collective experience to partner with long-time friends Annette Smith (President and COO) and Brandon Smith (CEO).



When asked why he chose to join ISG, Ehmke attributes his decision to "[his] belief in the vision of Brandon and Annette Smith, [his] colleagues for 15 plus years."



Brandon Smith affirms, "Having known and worked with Rich over the past 15+ years, I'm particularly confident that he will be a tremendous asset to ISG's current growth and future expansion efforts. His drive, determination and willingness to 'think outside the box' will allow Invision to continue down the path to consistently deliver a remarkable client experience while remaining a security powerhouse."



For more information, you can visit our website at http://www.invisionsecuritygroup.com or call us toll-free at 877-933-2288.



About Invision Security Group

Invision Security Group is a family-owned organization with over 15 years of combined industry experience. Born as a result of passion and tireless commitment to protecting the interests of people, InVision is a leading integrator for electronically controlled integrated solutions throughout Philadelphia and the Tri-State Region. Since our inception, our success has come from the strong commitment to quality. This commitment to excellence has resulted in many highly regarded installations from a wide-ranging group of different industries that needed the integration of access control, intrusion detection and video surveillance.