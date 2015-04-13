InvoCare Adds to Its Team of Phenomenal Care Specialists Endeavoring to Minimize Grief After Loss

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2015 --InvoCare adds a new compassionate team member upholding their mission to bring a new approach to funeral arrangement services. The company has announced the hiring of BJ Zarcone as a Customer Support Specialist in San Diego. Providing burial and cremation in Orange County and Los Angeles counties as well, InvoCare turns the tide. With the help of Zarcone and other team members the company refuses to tolerate impersonal care. For those overwhelmed by uncaring cremation providers, they're dedicated to offering a simple cremation and burial service. A service complete with a caring staff trained to soften the harsh realities families face.



Zarcone's experience and personality fits the innovative company's bill perfectly. When asked what has brought him quick success in his field, he points back to the importance of his clients. The specialist says that when meeting someone at the end of their family member's life journey, he asks questions to get to know their story on a deeper level. Developing a greater connection to the deceased as well as to the family Zarcone says is not a job, it's his life's passion.



The newest InvoCare Customer Support Specialist said of his own challenging experiences, "After being burned at 15, I have been involved in the burn survivor community as a camper, camp counselor, and a support group leader. These experiences have helped me develop a great sense of compassion which has fueled my success in the death care industry."



Zarcone shares a story where his compassion proved most comforting to a client, "Last year, I arrived at a residence where I was met by the decedent's husband and daughter. After spending some time with them we developed a connection as I learned stories about their life together, building their home, and their experiences during WWII. Three months later I received a call at the same residence. This time being met only by the daughter to retrieve her father. She welcomed me without words, but with a huge hug. She was so comforted and thankful that I was the one who was going to be taking care of her father as well."



InvoCare offers a remarkable service from the moment their team arrives at the client's door to retrieve the deceased. From there, InvoCare's one-on-one support and simple, straightforward burial and cremation options typify well-suited customer service. Outfitted in their signature white and arriving in an eco-friendly vehicle, Concierge Specialists will meet family members in the location of their choice to discuss burial and cremation questions. They will then offer streamlined burial or cremation planning based on the client's terms. There are no added expenses or overly complicated arrangements to make. Instead they provide caring, client-focused answers and facilitate services in person, on the phone, or via webinar.



Zarcone aptly summarizes, "I've worked with over 2,500 families and I am constantly striving to go above and beyond for those I come in contact with. After all, one day I will be the one whose life will be celebrated and I hope my family will be treated with the same compassion I deliver to those who I serve."



Invocare USA is an innovative funeral service start up and a subsidiary of InvoCare Limited. Unique in the marketplace, the burial and cremation planning service facilitates detailed, personalized attention outside of the funeral home setting. InvoCare USA provides simple and affordable burial and cremation services to Southern California, predominately Orange County, San Diego and Los Angeles counties.



