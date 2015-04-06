InvoCare Hires New Customer Support Specialist to Make Losing a Loved One Easier

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2015 --Dedicated to the client's needs during the trying time associated with funeral arrangements, InvoCare adds a new Customer Support Specialist to their team. The innovative company welcomes Eddie Samaniego to the staff of their San Diego location. Samaniego is tasked with bringing a new level of service to grieving families overwhelmed after the loss.



Giving families timely, affordable answers to cremation questions InvoCare is poised to change an industry by eliminating the need to go into a funeral home after losing a loved one. In a supportive professional atmosphere team members offer burial and cremation options, on the client's terms, at the location of their choosing. Outshining cremation providers who negate the family's grief with outlandish charges for services that are unnecessary, InvoCare creates a new standard. A standard Samaniego hopes to become proficient at in short time.



He said of his enthusiasm for his new position at InvoCare, "Working with InvoCare will give me the opportunity to give families the respect that their loved one deserves. I'm eager to work hard to provide the perfect opportunity to celebrate the life of their departed family member with both care and concern."



Creating beautiful life celebrations facilitated by a technology-based method, InvoCare serves families in Southern California. The company gives an affordable, detail-orientated experience for burial or cremation in Los Angeles counties, San Diego and Orange County. Making cremation planning as simple as possible, InvoCare offers two simple plans, a Value Burial and a Value Cremation. Also offered is a no cost cremation service for those with a desire to contribute to furthering scientific research.



Through their Caring Partner network, InvoCare helps make the burial or cremation service special. InvoCare staff members will help with any theme or style for the occasion and can assist with catering and other enhancements that can add special meaning to the event. They can also arrange for the deceased to be viewed either onsite or remotely via a dedicated website for family members who live far away. Adding to the personalized model, InvoCare has an online register book for family and friends. Helping families through the grieving process even after the burial or cremation has taken place, company specialists will direct clients to support organizations. Also useful for continuing help is the InvoCare blog. The blog is filled with useful information about how to make the transition from overwhelming grief to a healthy life after loss.



About InvoCare USA

Invocare USA is an innovative funeral service start up and a subsidiary of InvoCare Limited. Unique in the marketplace, the burial and cremation planning service facilitates detailed, personalized attention outside of the funeral home setting. InvoCare USA provides simple and affordable burial and cremation services to Southern California, predominately Orange County, San Diego and Los Angeles counties.



