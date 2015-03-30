San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2015 --Innovative funeral service startup InvoCare USA, Inc. announces the hiring of Andrea Limon to their personalized service team. Unique in the marketplace, InvoCare announced today that Limon will join the company as a Memorial Concierge. Limon will conveniently oversee every detail of cremation planning for San Diego families in need of funeral service arrangement.



No stranger to the funeral industry, Limon has provided care to grieving families for nearly two decades. Having begun her career in nursing, Limon wanted to broaden her caregiving expertise. Responding to friends and family member's experiences with insensitive funeral homes, she steered her career toward bringing a new caring approach. She said of her new position at InvoCare USA, "I quit nursing and headed towards my life's passion which was a career in the death care industry. I have now been serving families for 19 years and I can say I still love what I do. For me, this became a vocation rather than a job."



Limon adds, "To serve those who are going through something so difficult, and make that time a bit easier, is so fulfilling and rewarding. Through the years I have been able to serve numerous families and to this day I have kept in contact with most. Some are now like family to me. Others have actually joined the funeral industry saying they loved how I helped them and they would like to pass on that service to someone else. That does a heart good."



With their eye on the emotional needs of grieving families, InvoCare USA gives peace of mind with streamlined cremation options in San Diego as well as Orange County and Los Angeles. Personalized service begins with a compassionate advocate for the family - the InvoCare Memorial Concierge. Following the lead of those who are grieving, the Memorial Concierge assists with burial and cremation options. Always on the ready, the InvoCare staff guides every step from simple cremation to the style, location and theme of celebration services. Managing every detail of the memorial, InvoCare relieves the family of the need to multi-task so they can get on with the celebration of their loved one.



About InvoCare USA

Invocare USA is an innovative funeral service start up and a subsidiary of InvoCare Limited. Unique in the marketplace, the burial and cremation planning service facilitates detailed, personalized attention outside of the funeral home setting. InvoCare USA provides simple and affordable burial and cremation services to Southern California, predominately Orange County, San Diego and Los Angeles counties.



Contact:

Stephanie Cook

Representative, InvoCare USA, Inc.

858-634-1046

ContactUs@InvoCARES.com



Website:

http://www.invocares.com/



