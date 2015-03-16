InvoCare USA Continues to Build Team Dedicated to Care of Grieving Families

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2015 --Changing the face of funeral services in Southern California, InvoCare USA has announced Stephanie Cook as their newest Survivor Support Specialist. Cook will help the company in their mission to redefine the funeral industry that's bogged down in archaic methods of operation. With features like an eco-friendly mobile concierge service that provides an in-home personal assistant for burial or cremation planning, InvoCare embodies all things modern. So says Cook who will help facilitate a 'go-to' network to help survivors find the information they need to get back to life after loss.



The newest InvoCare Survivor Support Specialist said of the humanity behind her new position, "Having worked in traditional funeral homes for a number of years, I was so motivated by the fresh and innovative approach that InvoCare offers, and the true connection they are committed to making with families. I am excited about connecting with support groups, organizations and grief resources throughout Southern CA that can provide valuable information we can share with families, or that can serve as a referral resource for families that need a specific or personal connection to help cope with grief."



Cook is particularly excited about bringing the digital age to the center of funeral services. InvoCare can make provisions for online viewing of the deceased for family in remote locations unable to attend the memorial, or those simply preferring to say good-bye from the privacy and comfort of their home. "I am originally from the North East" Cook explained, "having lost family members recently, I would have felt so fortunate to have the opportunity to say good-bye when it was simply not possible for me to be there in person."



Serving families with burial and cremation options in Los Angeles County as well as Orange County and San Diego Counties InvoCare is Southern California's newest smart choice. The company creates what they call "beautiful life celebrations" by answering burial and cremation questions with personalized attention. This attention is given at the time and location of the family's choosing. As personal advocates, they bring plans for simple cremation or burial to family members in no position to be pressured into purchasing unnecessary services. Burial and cremation expenses are set affordably. The InvoCare team's one-on-one attention walks clients through easy, straightforward burial and cremation plans, and helps take care of all of the details through a network of Caring Partners who can provide options for creating uplifting memorial celebrations without the dreaded "funeral home experience". Eliminating the need for high costs and old-fashioned funeral homes the company is a modern respite from what used to be a lengthy cremation planning process.



Invocare USA is an innovative funeral service start up and a subsidiary of InvoCare Limited. Unique in the marketplace, the burial and cremation planning service facilitates detailed, personalized attention outside of the funeral home setting. InvoCare USA provides simple and affordable burial and cremation services to Southern California, predominately Orange County, San Diego and Los Angeles counties.



