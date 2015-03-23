InvoCare USA Increases Manpower with Customer Service Specialist Steven Greenfield

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2015 --To deliver what is called the 'modern approach' to funeral arrangements, InvoCare USA announced another new hire today. The cutting-edge company welcomes Steven Greenfield to their staff as a Customer Service Specialist. Greenfield will succinctly apply his 13 years of experience in the funeral industry to his new duties at InvoCare. Adept in helping bereaved families through the process of laying a loved one to rest, Greenfield is entrusted with fine-tuning the details of burial or cremation in Orange County and Los Angeles.



InvoCare USA, a subsidiary of InvoCare Limited, provides a personalized, highly-relational burial and cremation service. To cater to the needs of grieving families one on one, InvoCare staff brings comforting funeral care to burial and cremation planning. To accomplish this new standard, the company has equipped themselves with experienced professionals specific to the funeral industry. Greenfield is no exception to that rule. In his childhood the newest InvoCare staffer's family owned a mortuary transportation service. Provided with a bird's eye view of the industry from an early age, Greenfield was left with an indelible mark. A mark that benefits InvoCare clients today.



Greenfield said of his longtime desire to help families make the transition from overwhelming grief to peace of mind, "The day I knew I wanted to be in the funeral industry I was at career day in elementary school. I dressed up as a funeral director because I admired what my dad did for a living. I knew that day I wanted to make a difference in the lives of people going through difficult times."



InvoCare's newest specialist went on to say that his new position at the burial and cremation service in Orange County has only increased his knowledge in customer care. He adds, "InvoCare encourages me to go above and beyond with my service. They want me to do anything I can to make the families we serve comfortable during the process. It's my job to make sure the smallest detail is taken care of so their experience is one of a kind."



InvoCare USA is lauded as being the company with the easiest cremation options in the marketplace. Dedicated to making their client's lives simpler, the InvoCare team can architect simple burial and cremation planning. With a bevy of cremation information in tow, the InvoCare team sets an appointment with clients at a convenient time and location. The cremation providers eliminate the need for a grieving family to come to a funeral home but instead bring funeral care into the digital age. They do this by coordinating cremation services in San Diego, Orange County or Los Angeles counties in multiple ways; either in person, online, via phone or webinar. Keeping affordability top of mind InvoCare USA also eliminates unnecessary costs through a simple cremation or burial pricing structure. The outdated emphasis traditional funeral homes place on caskets and urns is replaced by assistance with creating unique, uplifting memorials that honor and celebrate the life of your loved one. Through a network of Caring Partners, InvoCare can help you with elaborate celebrations, or ideas for a simple friend and family celebration at your home.



Invocare USA is an innovative funeral service start up and a subsidiary of InvoCare Limited. Unique in the marketplace, the burial and cremation planning service facilitates detailed, personalized attention outside of the funeral home setting. InvoCare USA provides simple and affordable burial and cremation services to Southern California, predominately Orange County, San Diego and Los Angeles counties.



