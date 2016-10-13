InVue Named to 2016 Grant Thornton North Carolina 100

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2016 --InVue has been named to the 2016 Grant Thornton North Carolina 100® (NC100), which ranks the state's largest private companies by revenue. The complete list was released in the October issue of Business North Carolina and can be viewed at GrantThornton.com/NC100.



"It is an honor to be included on this year's Grant Thornton North Carolina 100® list, which is a reflection of our commitment to this community," said Jim Sankey, InVue CEO. "Our growth has resulted in the construction of a new corporate campus, which will be ready early next year. More than double the size of our existing buildings, we are looking forward to providing a great work environment for our employees and a place for our customers to see our design and innovation capabilities," according to Jim Sankey, InVue CEO."



Since 1984, the NC100 has ranked the state's largest private companies by revenue in the most recent fiscal year, based on data provided by the participants.



About InVue

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, InVue provides global retailers and commercial businesses with innovative sales enablement solutions. InVue products balance the need for excellent sales and customer service with best-in-class security requirements and store aesthetics. From helping retailers secure and display high-theft merchandise to leveraging tablets for commercial business use, InVue solutions provide an exceptional value to our retail, business and brand customers.



About Grant Thornton North Carolina 100®

Since 1984, the Grant Thornton North Carolina 100® has ranked the state's largest private companies by revenue in the most recent fiscal year, based on data provided by the participants. The NC100 is a voluntary list restricted to companies based in North Carolina that do not have publicly traded stock. Companies owned by private equity are permitted. Nonprofits, financial-services companies, health care providers such as hospitals and subsidiaries of corporations are excluded.



About Grant Thornton LLP

Founded in Chicago in 1924, Grant Thornton LLP (Grant Thornton) is the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd, one of the world's leading organizations of independent audit, tax and advisory firms. In the United States, Grant Thornton has revenues of $1.65 billion and operates 60 offices with 575 partners and more than 8,000 employees. Grant Thornton works with a broad range of dynamic publicly and privately held companies, government agencies, financial institutions, and civic and religious organizations.



"Grant Thornton" refers to Grant Thornton LLP, the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL). GTIL and the member firms are not a worldwide partnership. Services are delivered by the member firms. GTIL and its member firms are not agents of, and do not obligate, one another and are not liable for one another's acts or omissions.



