InXpress Adds East Honolulu Franchise Location

Honolulu, HI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/27/2017 --InXpress is proud to announce a new franchise location in Hawaii. The new franchise, in East Honolulu, will be operated by Traci Rose. This marks InXpress' second U.S. franchise in Hawaii, outside of the contiguous 48 states.



Traci will leverage InXpress' exceptional range of logistical partnerships and service capabilities to better serve small and medium sized businesses. Franchise partners will have access to the company's exclusive shipping agreements and global shipping volume, utilizing world-class carriers to move their freight and parcels efficiently and effectively.



InXpress East Honolulu will also offer best-in-class personalized service and great online tools, in addition to some of the most competitive shipping rates anywhere. The brand provides domestic and international shipping and freight options, designed to support growing business models. InXpress even offers ecommerce integration, helping businesses flourish in their shift to online sales.



"It's a great honor to be able to welcome Traci and her strong breadth of experience to the InXpress team. We're excited about everything she brings to the table and are looking forward to seeing how the East Honolulu franchise will fill the demand of growing businesses looking for smart shipping solutions," said Dustin Hansen, CEO at InXpress. "I'm confident Traci will be quick to make her mark and further distinguish the InXpress brand as a global leader in shipping services."



Traci Rose was born and raised in Honolulu, HI. She holds a BBA in Marketing from the University of Hawaii Manoa and has 14 years in B2B advertising sales, as well as 3 years of outside sales experience in the copier industry. Traci's extensive background also has an emphasis on digital online marketing.



Traci's vast experience in Hawaii's advertising sales industry and her knowledge of the small and medium sized business market will serve her well as the newest InXpress Franchisee.



InXpress Honolulu and Traci Rose can be reached directly by calling 808-222-7275.



To learn more about InXpress and its capabilities, please visit the company's website at https://us.inxpress.com/.



About InXpress

InXpress is a global provider of parcel, freight and shipping services through world-class carriers, including DHL and others. The InXpress network includes more than 100 locations in the United States and Canada. Every 12 seconds a small business somewhere ships a parcel through InXpress and in 2016, the company moved over 2.5 million shipments. Don't just ship it… InXpress it!