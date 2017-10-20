Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2017 --InXpress is delighted to welcome another new franchise location to its expanding network of shipping and freight providers. InXpress Phoenix Metro will be operated by Steve and Nettie Shepherd.



Steve and Nettie bring years of business and sales experience to the InXpress brand name. The couple will leverage their franchise to help small- and medium-sized businesses become more efficient and profitable in their freight operations. Businesses partnering with the Phoenix Metro franchise location will gain access to high-quality, low-cost shipping and freight services via InXpress' exclusive shipping agreements and global shipping volumes.



Thanks to InXpress' well-cultivated network of shipping providers and couriers, the company assists businesses in shipping virtually anything, anytime, anywhere in the world. And, through its unique franchise model, customers are able to work with a trusted partner directly—like InXpress Phoenix Metro—establishing a relationship that grows in tandem with the business.



"We see tremendous value in welcoming Steve and Nettie to the InXpress family and we're delighted to consider them among the talented professionals representing our global brand," said Dustin Hansen, Chief Executive Officer at InXpress. "The knowledge, expertise and vision they're bringing to their franchise embodies what makes our brand a global freight leader."



The Shepherds have resided in the Phoenix/Scottsdale, AZ area for many years. Together, they have three children, two of whom will be assisting them in running their InXpress franchise directly. In fact, Stephen and Nettie originally decided to open an InXpress franchise so they could run a family business! Stephen has been a business owner in the past and has a great deal of experience attributed to that role.



For more information about InXpress Phoenix Metro or for more information about the brand and its growing list of franchise locations, please visit the company's website directly at https://us.inxpress.com/.



About InXpress

InXpress is a global provider of parcel, freight and shipping services through world-class carriers, including DHL and others. The InXpress network includes more than 100 locations in the United States and Canada. Every 12 seconds a small business somewhere ships a parcel through InXpress and in 2016, the company moved over 2.5 million shipments. Don't just ship it… InXpress it!