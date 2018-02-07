InXpress Adds Renton, WA Franchise

Renton, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2018 --Showcasing promising growth in 2018, InXpress is delighted to welcome Desi and Trent Tucker to its expanding list of franchisees. The couple will operate an InXpress franchise location in Renton, WA. Desi and Trent will waste no time in tapping into the powerful resources and partnerships of the InXpress brand, to provide small and medium sized businesses with cost-effective and logistically-sound shipping solutions and rates.



InXpress Renton will focus on offering personalized service, great online tools and some of the most competitive shipping rates in the industry. Businesses partnering with the franchise will gain access to the company's exclusive shipping agreements, which leverage global shipping volume and world-class carriers to move inventory quickly and affordably.



"The shipping and freight industry is poised to see tremendous growth in 2018 and beyond. InXpress is preparing for this industry boom by welcoming franchisees like Desi and Trent Tucker to our family," said Dustin Hansen, CEO at InXpress. "With their drive and abilities, our brand is continuing to develop strong roots that help us meet the needs of businesses across the country and worldwide."



Desi Tucker attended the University of Alaska and the University of South Carolina, where she received a Bachelor of Business Administration with an emphasis in Management. She has extensive experience in marketing, advertising, customer relations and program management.



Trent Tucker graduated from the University of Washington with an Executive Masters of Business Administration, and also holds a Bachelor's Degree from Washington State University. Prior to InXpress, he served as a Vice President of Sales and Operations at various companies. Trent and Desi reside in Renton, WA with their two children and dogs.



InXpress Renton can be reached by calling 425-264-5856. To learn more about InXpress and its capabilities, please visit the company's website at http://www.inxpressrenton.com.



About InXpress

InXpress is a global provider of parcel, freight and shipping services through world-class carriers, including DHL and others. The InXpress network includes more than 100 locations in the United States and Canada. Every 12 seconds a small business somewhere ships a parcel through InXpress and in 2016, the company moved over 2.5 million shipments. Don't just ship it… InXpress it!