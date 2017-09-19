South Jordan, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2017 --Dustin Hansen, CEO at InXpress Americas, announced today that the company's network of franchise locations in the United States and Canada has reached the century mark. Since 2009, InXpress Americas has grown steadily, with a significant upturn in new locations since 2016.



InXpress is a parcel, freight and shipping specialist that partners with leading global carriers to secure attractive shipping rates for small- to medium-sized businesses. The company is the fifth-largest customer and the largest small business solution of DHL, the world's leader in courier services.



"Because of our size and shipping volumes, InXpress can provide customers unrivaled shipping solutions at some of the lowest prices available anywhere," said Hansen. "Not only does this enable us to form affiliations with small businesses throughout North America, it then allows these businesses to grow sustainably, creating an even stronger partnership with their InXpress franchise."



InXpress Americas franchise locations span the United States and Canada and connect with more than 220 global countries and territories. With 100 franchise locations now in operation, the company intends to reach 150 total locations by 2019. Partnering with InXpress provides global reach with a personal touch.



As a global leader in international and domestic deliveries—including documents, packages, parcels and freight—InXpress saves thousands of small businesses money, time and hassle when it comes to shipping logistics. Every 12 seconds, a small business somewhere ships a parcel through InXpress, totaling more than 2.5 million shipments annually through the company.







About InXpress

InXpress is an international shipping and freight consulting firm and authorized sales partner for world class courier companies like DHL. Since 1999 we have developed our franchise concept and through sustained growth, have made InXpress one of the world's largest franchisers of worldwide express parcel delivery and transportation services. Our international and domestic express and freight services operate throughout the U.S., Asia Pacific, U.K., Africa and Europe.