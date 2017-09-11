South Jordan, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2017 --InXpress Americas is pleased to announce the addition of its newest franchise location: InXpress of Central Texas. This new franchise location will be led by Blake Van Dusen.



Van Dusen brings tenured experience and high business and sales aptitude to the InXpress Network. He's well-qualified to show small- and medium-sized business owners how InXpress can help them become more efficient and more profitable, by way of high-quality, low-cost shipping and freight services.



By taking advantage of the company's exclusive shipping agreements and global shipping volume, InXpress of Central Texas is able to offer best-in-class personalized service, great online tools and some of the most competitive shipping rates anywhere.



"Blake is an invaluable addition to the InXpress network and we're looking forward to leveraging his experience as we grow the InXpress brand," said Dustin Hansen, CEO of InXpress. "Central Texas-area business owners are not only gaining access to a suite of unparalleled shipping options, through Blake they're also getting exceptional customer service and the peace of mind that only InXpress can offer."



Blake Van Dusen is a Texas native, raised in Belton, TX and currently living in Temple, TX with his wife and daughter. He attended the University of Mary Hardin Baylor and received a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management. After graduating, Blake served the United States Marine Corps, has been an independent heavy equipment broker, the owner/operator of a white tablecloth steakhouse and the owner/operator of a limousine company.



With his professional background, Blake will utilize wide-ranging skills to invest in and cultivate relationships with businesses through InXpress.



InXpress of Central Texas can be reached by calling 254-541-3545. Blake Van Dusen can be reached directly at blake.vandusen@inxpress.com.



To learn more about InXpress and its capabilities, please visit the company's website at https://us.inxpress.com/.



About InXpress

InXpress is a global provider of parcel, freight and shipping services through world-class carriers, including DHL and others. The InXpress network includes more than 100 locations in the United States and Canada. Every 12 seconds a small business somewhere ships a parcel through InXpress and in 2016, the company moved over 2.5 million shipments. Don't just ship it… InXpress it!