Offering prime global shipping and freight rates for small and medium business

South Jordan, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2017 --InXpress Americas is pleased to announce the addition of its newest franchise location: San Diego North. This location will be operated by new franchisee Roman Cueni.



Cueni brings a wealth of business, shipping, logistics and sales experience to the InXpress Network. He's well-qualified to show small- and medium-sized business owners how InXpress can help them become more efficient and profitable, thanks to high-quality, low-cost shipping and freight services.



By taking advantage of InXpress' exclusive shipping agreements and global shipping volume, San Diego North is able to offer the best in personalized service, great online tools and some of the most competitive shipping rates anywhere.



"We're grateful to be able to welcome someone of Roman's caliber to our InXpress network," said Art Coley, Chief Development Officer at InXpress. "His experience within the shipping industry is invaluable and will give San Diego-area business owners the access they need to the unparalleled shipping options InXpress has to offer."



Roman Cueni moved to the United States from Switzerland in 2013. He originally settled in Nevada and has since relocated to Temecula, CA, where he is opening his InXpress Franchise. He has an extensive background in the shipping and transportation industry, having worked as an account executive for DHL, UPS, and FedEx.



Cueni is an energetic and focused team player, whose personality is well-suited to a franchise network. He's on target to expand the InXpress brand in San Diego and the surrounding areas.



You can reach InXpress San Diego North by calling 951-404-7478 or Roman Cueni directly at roman.cueni@inxpress.com.



To learn more about InXpress and its capabilities, please visit the company's website directly at https://us.inxpress.com/.



About InXpress

InXpress is a global provider of parcel, freight and shipping services through world-class carriers, including DHL and others. The InXpress network includes more than 100 locations in the United States and Canada. Every 12 seconds a small business somewhere ships a parcel through InXpress and in 2016, the company moved over 2.5 million shipments. Don't just ship it…InXpress it!