InXpress CEO Addresses Australian Franchisees

Dustin Hansen, CEO of InXpress Americas, recently addressed the Australian National Franchise Convention, held in Melbourne from October 14-16. Over 1,000 franchise owners and operators attended the three-day event, which is put on each year by the Franchise Council of Australia.



The address, entitled "Transformational Secrets to Driving Brand Value," highlighted the importance of beginning with the end in mind. Brand value, according to Mr. Hansen, is dependent on engaging often-overlooked available intellectual resources in an organized way. This engagement creates trust and brand loyalty that can be marketed to increase brand awareness and power. The point Mr. Hansen drove home most firmly is that a rising tide lifts all boats, which means that as brand value rises, franchise value rises as well.



Mr. Hansen is a highly successful and focused entrepreneur and franchise executive. He started his franchise career in 2006, when he joined InXpress as the company's first franchisee in North America. He was the sole owner of the InXpress Atlanta franchise from 2006 to 2017, and a top 10 global franchisee each year. In 2009, Mr. Hansen joined the InXpress corporate office as Executive Vice President. In 2012, he was named CEO of InXpress Americas and appointed to the seven-member InXpress Global Board of Directors. Since then, InXpress Americas has achieved placement in Franchise Times Magazine's prestigious Top 200+ list of franchise organizations. The company ranks 285th in the publication's most current list.



Mr. Hansen has a comprehensive background in assisting small businesses and startups in creating a targeted business model to drive sales, implement marketing strategies, improve their infrastructure and operational development processes and promote client revenue generation. A results-driven executive, he understands that a well-constructed and experienced team can make all the difference to business success.



Mr. Hansen is the author of several published articles and a book, "Build Your Empire: A Roadmap to a Successful Franchised Business." He graduated from Utah Valley University with a degree in Business Management and a second degree in Aviation.



To learn more about InXpress and its capabilities, please visit the company's website at https://www.inxpress.com/.



About InXpress

InXpress is a global provider of parcel, freight and shipping services through world-class carriers, including DHL and others. The InXpress network includes more than 100 locations in the United States and Canada. Every 12 seconds a small business somewhere ships a parcel through InXpress and in 2016, the company moved over 2.5 million shipments. Don't just ship it… InXpress it!