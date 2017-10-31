South Jordan, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2017 --InXpress is delighted to announce that CEO Dustin Hansen has been named a recipient of Acquisition International's (AI) Fourth Annual CEO of the Year Award. Mr. Hansen is being honored as the 2017 CEO of the Year for Utah, in the freight and logistics industry. His qualifications and accomplishments were stacked against thousands of business leaders and their contributions to their companies. Ultimately, InXpress' phenomenal growth and success under Mr. Hansen were the defining factors in naming him 2017 CEO of the Year for Utah.



"This award belongs to all the hard-working franchisees, franchise employees and support center staff that form the InXpress Americas Network. It represents the combined efforts and dedication of a great group of people," said Hansen. "Thank you and congratulations to all!"



As an ambitious entrepreneur, Mr. Hansen joined InXpress in 2006 as its first U.S.-based franchise. Under his leadership, the franchise reached more than $1 million in revenue its first year. In 2009, Mr. Hansen was appointed InXpress USA Executive Vice President and promoted to CEO in 2012. In 2014, the company expanded its offering into Canada and created the InXpress Americas, where he currently serves as CEO.



Under Mr. Hansen's stewardship, revenue has grown over 800% since 2009, making InXpress one of the largest franchised logistics companies in North America. Throughout this time, Mr. Hansen has proudly received numerous additional industry awards, including Franchisee of the Year, Fastest Growing Franchise, Highest Margin Franchise, Peak 100 and CEO of the Year (AQI).



AI's CEO awards identify and recognize the outstanding leadership of CEOs across all industries and jurisdictions, commending one individual from each region and each sector. In qualifying those most deserving of this coveted accolade, AI takes into consideration significant achievements from the past calendar year, accolades won, length of service and company performance under a CEO's leadership, as well as client testimonials and recommendations.



About InXpress

InXpress is an international shipping and freight consulting firm and authorized sales partner for world class courier companies like DHL. Since 1999, we have developed our franchise concept and through sustained growth, have made InXpress one of the world's largest franchisers of worldwide express parcel delivery and transportation services. Our international and domestic express and freight services operate throughout the U.S., Asia Pacific, U.K., Africa and Europe.